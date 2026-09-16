Edo Festival Goes Global, London Hosts 2026 Heritage, Investment Summit

* Three-day event to unite Edo diaspora, promote culture, attract investment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

London will host the 2026 edition of the Edo Festival and Awards from November 20 to 22, with organisers positioning the three-day international gathering as a platform for promoting Edo heritage, attracting investment and strengthening ties among Edo people across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The event, themed ‘Celebrating Our Heritage. Honouring Excellence. Building Unity,’ is expected to bring together Edo indigenes and friends of Edo State from the United Kingdom, Nigeria and other parts of the world, including traditional rulers, business leaders, professionals, artists, entertainers and community leaders.

The festival is convened by Ambassador Ken Odeh, founder of the Edo Festival and Awards and Chief Executive Officer of JJ Barry Conglomerate.

Odeh, who established the initiative in 2011 to promote Edo culture and strengthen relationships among Edo people in the diaspora, said the 2026 edition would mark a new phase in the evolution of the festival.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the initiative has expanded beyond a cultural gathering to create a broader platform for heritage preservation, investment, creativity and community development.

The statement explained that the opening day, Friday, November 20, will feature the Edo Summit, which will include a Business and Investment Forum, leadership and community development sessions, networking opportunities and panel discussions.

The summit, it added, is expected to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and professionals to exchange ideas and explore partnerships capable of supporting economic and community development.

The Cultural Festival and Awards Presentation, the statement added, will take place on Saturday, November 21, serving as the centrepiece of the celebration.

It further explained that activities lined up for the day include traditional Edo dance performances, a cultural parade, musical performances and an awards presentation, recognising outstanding achievements in business, politics, philanthropy, entertainment, entrepreneurship and media.

“The day’s programme will culminate in a gala dinner,” the statement added.

The festival, it added, will conclude on Sunday, November 22, with an art exhibition featuring Edo arts and crafts, cultural heritage, historical artefacts and other creative works.

The exhibition will also provide opportunities for artists to network and members of the public to view the works on display.

The organisers said the festival had, over the past decade, provided an international platform for showcasing Edo cultural identity through cultural displays, fashion, food exhibitions, live music, awards and business engagements.

They added that previous editions had also incorporated charitable interventions targeting widows, orphans and less privileged families through initiatives including scholarships and vocational training.

The 2026 edition, according to the organisers, is designed to deepen cultural confidence among younger generations of Edo people in the diaspora while presenting Edo heritage as a potential driver of economic opportunity, tourism and community development.

The organisers said details of the venue for the London event would be announced through the festival’s official website.