  • Monday, 14th September, 2026

UNIDO, EPRON, E-Terra Explore Collaboration on Renewable Energy E-Waste

Featured | 3 seconds ago

Bennett Oghifo

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), E-waste Producers Responsibility Organisation Nigeria (EPRON) and E-Terra Technologies Limited have commenced discussions on possible collaboration to address the growing e-waste challenge associated with Nigeria’s expanding renewable-energy sector.

The engagement followed a facility tour of E-Terra’s Materials Recovery and Recycling Facility (MRRF), Abule-Ado, Lagos, by UNIDO and EPRON representatives, followed by a cross-section meeting on the responsible management of solar panels, inverters, batteries and other renewable-energy equipment at end-of-life.

Satoko Takenoshita, Technical Advisor, Division of Circular Economy and Green Industry, UNIDO, stressed the importance of responsible resource management alongside the transition to renewable energy.

“Developing appropriate systems for recovering and recycling end-of-life solar equipment, batteries and related technologies will be critical to ensuring a truly sustainable energy future.”

Mrs. Ibukun Faluyi, Executive Director, EPRON, said stakeholders must prepare for the waste streams that will arise from increasing renewable-energy adoption.

“Collaboration is essential to building an effective Extended Producer Responsibility and circular-economy framework around these materials.”

The Technical Director, E-Terra, Mr. Patrick Inoh, who conducted the facility tour on behalf of CEO Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwutem Ochonogor, welcomed the initiative, noting that strategic partnerships are vital to tackling Africa’s e-waste challenge.

The stakeholders emphasised the need for effective collection, take-back, material recovery, recycling and environmentally sound treatment to prevent improper disposal, burning and informal dismantling.

The engagement marks an important step towards ensuring that Africa’s clean-energy transition is matched by responsible and sustainable e-waste management.

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