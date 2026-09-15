Cruxstone Development to Present Inaugural One Nation Festival 2026

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A new Independence Day celebration debuts at Nautica Beach Resort, bringing together Nigeria’s diverse cultures, creativity, entertainment and lifestyle in one destination. Cruxstone Development & Investment Limited, through its premium leisure, lifestyle and tourism destination, Nautica Beach Resort, is pleased to announce the inaugural edition of One Nation Festival, taking place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Nautica Beach Resort, Lagos. Conceived as a signature Independence Day experience, One Nation Festival will bring together Nigerians, residents, visitors, families, businesses and communities in a vibrant celebration of the country’s diversity, creativity and shared national identity under the theme:

“Many Cultures. One People. One Celebration.” The festival is designed to create a platform where the many expressions of Nigeria come together in one experience, celebrating the people, traditions, talents and contemporary culture that define the nation. The inaugural edition will feature a dynamic blend of culture and heritage, tourism, sports, music and

entertainment, food and hospitality, fashion and lifestyle, family experiences, wellness, and corporate and government engagement. Guests can look forward to live music and entertainment, cultural showcases, sporting experiences, culinary offerings, fashion and creative expressions, family-friendly activities, wellness experiences, and curated lifestyle engagements, all set against the waterfront atmosphere of Nautica Beach Resort.

“One Nation Festival represents our vision of creating an experience that celebrates Nigeria in all its diversity while highlighting the values, experiences and aspirations that connect us as one people,” said

The General Manager, Mr. Utibe Bassey. “Through this inaugural edition, we are creating a platform that we believe can grow into a defining Independence Day experience for Nigerians at home and visitors from around the world.” Beyond celebration and entertainment, One Nation Festival seeks to spotlight the significant opportunities within Nigeria’s tourism, hospitality, leisure, entertainment and creative industries, while contributing to the positioning of Lagos as a leading destination for world-class cultural and lifestyle experiences.

The festival forms part of the wider Nautica ecosystem, an ambitious waterfront vision by the Cruxstone Group built around lifestyle living, hospitality, leisure, wellness, recreation and tourism. Nautica Beach Resort provides a distinctive setting where these experiences converge and where guests can celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day in an engaging waterfront environment. As its maiden edition, One Nation Festival 2026 also seeks to establish a platform for collaboration among government, corporate organisations, brands, creatives, tourism stakeholders, cultural institutions and the wider public, creating opportunities for partnerships that promote Nigerian culture, enterprise, tourism and destination development.