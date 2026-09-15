Bagudu: Rebuilding Economic Planning Architecture

Economic reforms are often judged by what Nigerians feel in their pockets. But behind every reform is another story—the quieter work of rebuilding the systems that determine how government raises, plans, spends and measures the nation’s resources.

For Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the past three years have largely been about that work. Since taking charge of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in August 2023, Bagudu has occupied one of the most strategic seats in President Bola Tinubu’s economic team, helping translate the administration’s reform agenda into budgets, development plans, data systems and programmes designed to push growth beyond Abuja into the states, wards and communities, James Emejo writes

Economic transformation is usually measured by the indicators Nigerians can see and feel—growth, inflation, jobs, investment and the purchasing power of households.

But beneath those numbers is a less visible contest: the capacity of government to plan properly, allocate resources, measure outcomes and ensure that public investment reaches the places where it is most needed.

It is in this institutional space that Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has spent the past three years, occupying one of the most strategic positions in President Bola Tinubu’s economic team.

Since assuming office as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning in August 2023, Bagudu has been at the centre of efforts to realign Nigeria’s fiscal and development planning with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda—while navigating an economy undergoing some of its most difficult adjustments in decades.

The removal of petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, rising cost pressures and the search for renewed investor confidence have dominated the economic conversation. Yet beyond these headline developments, another process has been unfolding: an attempt to rebuild the architecture through which Nigeria plans its development, prepares its budgets, generates economic data, monitors projects and coordinates interventions across the federation.

That institutional work offers a different lens through which to examine Bagudu’s three years in office.

Restoring Budget Rhythm

One of the clearest early tests was the budget calendar.

The 2024 Appropriation Bill was negotiated, passed and signed by President Tinubu on January 1, 2024, restoring the January-to-December fiscal cycle and providing government with a full-year framework for implementation.

The significance went beyond the symbolism of a New Year presidential signing ceremony.

For ministries, departments and agencies, an approved budget at the beginning of the fiscal year improves the connection between planning and execution. For businesses and investors, it offers greater visibility over public expenditure and government projects.

The restoration of the cycle has subsequently been maintained, providing a more predictable framework for fiscal operations.

Bagudu’s ministry was also involved in supplementary appropriations and budget amendments as the administration responded to emerging priorities, including security, infrastructure, agriculture, wage-related pressures and support for businesses.

The broader objective was to keep the budget responsive to changing economic realities without abandoning its role as the principal instrument for translating government priorities into expenditure.

Recasting Devt Blueprint

Beyond annual budgets, Bagudu’s assignment has involved addressing a more fundamental question: where does Nigeria want to be in the medium and long term, and how should annual spending connect with that destination?

The National Development Plan 2021–2025 was reviewed under the ministry and aligned with the Tinubu administration’s eight priority areas.

The exercise was intended to prevent a change of administration from creating a disconnect between an existing national development framework and the priorities of a new government.

At the same time, attention has shifted towards the next phase of national planning, with the 2026–2050 long-term development plan approaching completion.

For a country confronting structural challenges in infrastructure, human capital, productivity, industrialisation and job creation, the importance of such a long horizon cannot be understated.

Budgets operate within annual political and fiscal cycles. Development, however, does not.

The attempt to create a longer planning horizon therefore represents an effort to move economic management beyond successive annual appropriations and towards a more sustained national development trajectory.

Moving Planning Beyond Capitals

Perhaps the most distinctive element of the ministry’s approach has been the attempt to take development planning closer to the grassroots.

The Renewed Hope Ward Development Plan seeks to identify the economic activities that dominate individual wards, determine the constraints limiting those activities and design interventions around their productive potential.

It is a significant departure from planning that is largely conceived at federal or state capitals and subsequently transmitted downwards.

More than 10 million economically active Nigerians are expected to benefit from the initiative.

The plan has received the backing of the National Economic Council and President Tinubu and is moving into implementation. Its real significance, however, will ultimately be determined by execution.

If the model works as intended, it could provide a mechanism for connecting national development priorities with the economic realities of individual communities—whether agriculture, trading, manufacturing, services or other local activities. In a country of enormous geographical and economic diversity, the ability to identify what different communities actually produce, what constrains them and what investment could unlock their potential may prove critical to inclusive growth.

Making Data Part of Infrastructure

Another important component of the emerging planning architecture is data.

Economic policy cannot be more precise than the information on which it is based. For Nigeria, where the structure of economic activity has changed significantly over time, keeping national statistics relevant has become increasingly important.

Under the ministry’s oversight, the National Bureau of Statistics undertook the rebasing of the Gross Domestic Product and Consumer Price Index.

The exercise was aimed at better reflecting the changing composition of the economy and patterns of consumption and economic activity. But the significance extends beyond rebasing.

The regular publication of inflation, trade and other economic indicators provides policymakers, businesses and investors with the information required to assess conditions and make decisions. For government, reliable statistics provide the basis for calibrating policy.

For investors, they help determine risk and opportunity.

For businesses, they inform projections.

In that sense, strengthening statistical capacity is not merely an administrative exercise. It is part of the infrastructure required to manage a modern economy.

Opening Projects to Public

Bagudu’s tenure has also seen greater emphasis on how government expenditure is monitored after appropriation.

The Eyemark platform provides citizens with a mechanism to track federally funded capital projects and provide feedback on their implementation. More than 500 projects have been brought within the scope of public monitoring.

The idea addresses one of the enduring weaknesses in public expenditure management: the distance between what is approved in Abuja and what eventually materialises in communities.

By giving citizens a role in observing projects, the initiative introduces another layer of visibility into the implementation process.

It also reflects a broader shift in the understanding of accountability.

Government monitoring remains essential, but citizens who live around public projects are often among the first to know whether a project exists, whether work is progressing and whether the intended beneficiaries are seeing its impact

Giving Geography a Bigger Role

The ministry has also pursued the integration of geospatial information and spatial analysis into development planning.

For Nigeria, the implications are considerable.

Development gaps are not distributed evenly across the country. Infrastructure deficits, economic opportunities, population concentrations and access to services vary considerably between regions and communities.

Incorporating geographic evidence into project planning therefore provides another tool for determining where interventions are most needed and where investment could produce the greatest economic and social returns.

It also offers the prospect of moving away from purely administrative approaches to project distribution towards decisions informed by measurable spatial realities.

The long-term objective is a planning system capable of answering not only what Nigeria needs to build, but where it needs to be built and why.

Keeping States in the Economic Equation

Nigeria’s economic performance cannot be determined by federal policy alone.

States control substantial portions of economic activity and are responsible for delivering many services directly affecting citizens. Consequently, the federal government’s relationship with subnational governments has remained an important component of the economic response.

Through programmes including the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability initiative and NG-CARES, federal support was channelled to states to strengthen economic recovery and cushion the effects of economic pressures.

Thirty-four states and the Federal Capital Territory received reimbursements and grants running into hundreds of billions of naira under the programmes.

The interventions provided states with resources to support vulnerable households, businesses and local economic activity while strengthening elements of fiscal management. Bagudu’s ministry has also participated in efforts to develop productive infrastructure beyond immediate fiscal support.

One example is the collaboration with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission on cassava bio-ethanol projects across the six geopolitical zones.

The projects are projected to generate more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs while creating links between agriculture, industry and energy.

The significance lies in the potential to move agricultural production further up the value chain—turning a predominantly agricultural resource into an industrial and energy input.

Building a Cushion Around Reform

No assessment of economic reform can ignore its social dimension. The reforms undertaken since 2023 have altered prices, markets and household economics, creating adjustment pressures that have affected different segments of society unevenly. The response, therefore, has also required strengthening mechanisms capable of protecting vulnerable Nigerians.

Under Bagudu, the National Social Protection Policy was revised to provide a stronger framework for targeted interventions, including cash transfers, conditional grants for nano-businesses and other forms of social assistance.

The underlying challenge is straightforward but difficult: reform may be necessary to correct structural weaknesses, but the burden of adjustment cannot be allowed to fall disproportionately on those least able to absorb it.

Social protection consequently becomes not an alternative to reform, but part of the architecture required to make reform sustainable.

The Real Scorecard

Three years into Bagudu’s tenure, his most consequential contribution may not be reducible to one programme or announcement. It is the accumulation of institutional changes.

The budget cycle has been restored. The national development framework has been recalibrated. A longer-term development plan is nearing completion. Planning is being pushed towards the ward level. Economic statistics have undergone major updating. Citizens have been given greater visibility over public projects. Geospatial information is being incorporated into development decisions, while state-level support and social protection remain part of the wider economic response.

None of these measures, individually, solves Nigeria’s economic problems.

Nor do they erase the considerable adjustment costs associated with the administration’s reforms.

The harder test is now implementation.

Plans must translate into projects. Projects must produce economic value. Data must improve decisions. Budget allocations must generate measurable outcomes. And interventions designed at the centre must ultimately make a difference in communities. That is where the longer-term verdict on Bagudu’s stewardship will be written.

For now, however, his three years in the saddle can be viewed less as the story of a single transformative policy and more as an attempt to strengthen the machinery behind government’s economic decisions. And that machinery matters – before an economy can consistently deliver better outcomes, the state must first become better at deciding what to do, where to do it, how to pay for it, how to measure it—and how to know whether it worked.

That, ultimately, is the institutional wager behind Bagudu’s three years at the helm of the country’s budget and economic planning architecture.