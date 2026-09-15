Ugochinyere Welcomes Goodhead, Ikechi, Chima to APP, Says Party Will Emerge Victorious

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has welcomed three prominent political figures from the South-East and South-South into its fold, describing their emergence as candidates of the party ahead of the 2027 National Assembly elections as a significant boost to its growing political strength.

The APP chieftain and candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement, welcomed the new members, expressing confidence that their experience, courage and commitment to democratic values would strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The members are:

Rt. Hon. Boma Goodhead, serving Member of the House of Representatives representing Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency of Rivers State and APP candidate for the 2027 National Assembly elections, Rt. Hon. Alozie Munachim Ikechi, serving Member of the House of Representatives representing Obingwa/Ugwunagbo/Osisioma Federal Constituency of Abia State and APP candidate for the 2027 elections and Rt. Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima, former Member of the House of Representatives representing Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State and APP candidate for the 2027 elections.

Ugochinyere congratulated the three politicians on their emergence as APP candidates, describing them as “great democratic fighters” whose decision to join the party reflects the growing appeal of the APP as a platform for politicians committed to putting the interests of the people first.

He said: “I warmly welcome Rt. Hon. Boma Goodhead, Rt. Hon. Alozie Munachim Ikechi and Rt. Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima to the Big Elephant Party. APP is excited to have great democratic fighters like you in our midst. Your experience, courage and commitment to your constituents will add tremendous value to our collective effort to build a stronger political platform ahead of 2027. The APP is a political home for independent-minded, new-generation politicians who are determined to move away from the old ways of doing politics and embrace a new direction dominated by the people’s interests. Our politics must be about the people, their aspirations, their welfare and their future. That is the politics we are building in the APP.”

The APP chieftain expressed confidence that the new entrants would bring their wealth of legislative and political experience to bear in strengthening the party at the grassroots and expanding its electoral fortunes across the country.

He further wished the three candidates success as they prepare for the 2027 National Assembly elections, assuring them that the party would continue to provide a platform for credible, independent-minded politicians committed to democratic progress and effective representation.