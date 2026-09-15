Wike: Rainbow Coalition for Tinubu, Not APC

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has categorically stated that the Rainbow Coalition was not created to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but as a vehicle he is using across the political parties to shore up support for the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu in next year’s election.

He stated this Tuesday in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

He also denied committing that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not field candidates in governorship, National Assembly and States House of Assembly elections.

“What I said and stand for is that I will mobilise support for the reelection of the President. I never promised anyone that PDP will not field candidates to contest governorship, National Assembly and States House of Assembly elections.

“Most importantly, Rainbow Coalition has nothing to do with the APC. Rather, it is own way of mobilising support across political parties for Mr President, who has done well to deserve a second term,” Wike said.

He described the coalition as a platform for other political parties buoyed by the good works of the President and are supporting his reelection.

Wike said it was not his duty to help people to win elections in their states, noting that politics is local, while urging those having problems in their states to resolve them rather than using Tinubu’s reelection to whip up sentiments.

He clarified that he never met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) before himself and other members of the G5 supported the President in 2023, adding that for 2027, his support is for the president only.

Wike reiterated that politics was no longer about coming from fourth position to be governor, noting it was about genuinely mobilising support and winning elections from the polling units.

He asked: “In Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodinma, how did APC win two senate seats in 2023, in an election held the same day with that of the President and APC had less than 15 percent in the presidential election? Was it rainbow coalition? Were the voters confused?

“Was it rainbow coalition that also made APC to win National Assembly elections in Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu States where the President did not have ten percent of the votes?

“If in 2023, the voters in Imo, Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi voted APC in the Senatorial election and voted another party in the presidential election, they won’t be confused in 2027 provided we all support the president genuinely this time?”

He urged all stakeholders to put the presidential election first, saying; “after the President must have been reelected, we can all go and face elections in our States.”