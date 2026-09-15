2027: Uzodinma’s Dismissal of Rainbow Coalition Threat To Tinubu’s Re-election, Says Group

A political support group under the aegis of Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Youth Network has accused the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, of attempting to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election efforts ahead of the 2027 general election by dismissing the growing alliance of political parties, groups and influential political actors supporting the President.

The group said Uzodinma’s reported declaration, following the meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in Abuja on Monday night, that APC governors had not entered into any formal agreement with individuals or opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 elections, was unnecessary and potentially damaging to the President’s broader political coalition.

According to the group, in a statement signed by Olu Segun on Tuesday, President Tinubu’s support base cannot be reduced to the formal structures of the APC only, insisting that several political parties, political leaders and grassroots movements outside the governing party have openly identified with the President and his re-election bid.

The group described Uzodinma’s position as particularly troubling at a time when political actors across party lines were mobilising support for the President.

“Governor Uzodinma’s statement is not only unnecessary but politically dangerous. At a time when President Tinubu requires the support of every patriotic Nigerian and every political structure willing to contribute to his success in 2027, why would anyone seek to diminish or deny the existence of these relationships? Is Governor Uzodinma suggesting that every political party or political leader supporting President Tinubu must first obtain a formal agreement with the APC before such support can be recognised? The President’s coalition is bigger than the APC. The APC remains the platform on which President Tinubu was elected, but the support for his administration and his 2027 re-election transcends the party,” it said.

The group specifically cited the Rainbow Coalition associated with FCT Minister and former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as evidence of political support for President Tinubu beyond the traditional APC structure.

It also referenced the involvement of political actors and parties, including members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who, according to the group, have expressed varying degrees of support for the President or his policies.

The group warned that dismissing such alliances could alienate political actors who have chosen to work with the President despite belonging to other political platforms.

“Those who have stood with President Tinubu from outside the APC must not be treated as political strangers today simply because they belong to different parties. Political alliances are built on trust, understanding and shared interests. If people who have supported the President are suddenly told that there is no working relationship because there is no formal agreement, what message are we sending to them?”

The group further alleged that Governor Uzodinma’s comments may be connected to his reported interest in becoming the Director-General of the President’s 2027 Election Campaign Council.

It alleged that the governor’s inability to secure the position had influenced his recent posture towards the President’s emerging political coalition.

The group, however, said it would be unfair for any individual ambition to be allowed to interfere with the larger objective of securing President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Governor Uzodinma is entitled to his political ambitions, including his reported interest in serving as Director-General of the President’s campaign. But personal ambition must never become bigger than the collective interest of President Tinubu’s re-election. If the governor is unhappy that he was not selected for a particular position, that should not translate into an attempt to weaken or discredit the political structures and individuals working to secure the President’s victory.”

The group also urged President Tinubu and members of his political family to remain focused on consolidating existing alliances and expanding the President’s support base across party lines in order to achieve electoral victory.