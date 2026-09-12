You’ve No Electoral Value, Political Relevance To Criticise Nwifuru’s Performance in Ebonyi, Ogah Replies Cubana Chief Priest 

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has lambasted a popular socialite and businessman, Paschal Okechukwu Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest for criticising and describing Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration as a “failure”.

Ogah, who spoke at a press briefing in Abakaliki, noted that Cubana Chief Priest has no electoral value or political relevance to discredit the performance of Governor Nwifuru in Ebonyi State.

He defended Nwifuru, highlighting that the governor has recorded milestone achievements and substantially transformed his state more than any other governors in Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker rejected the criticism as unacceptable and further demanded an immediate apology from the celebrity socialite, adding that failure to comply would seek legal action.

“Who is Cubana Chief Priest? What is his address that gives him the impetus to speak against our governor, the most performing governor in Nigeria?” Ogah asked.

The lawmaker said the alleged comments were not only an attack on Nwifuru but also an affront to the people and political stakeholders of Ebonyi State.

“He should withdraw that statement and apologise to Ebonyans. He is insulting Ebonyans. He is insulting us as National Assembly members and other well-meaning stakeholders of this state,” he said.

Ogah told Cubana Chief Priest that he had no impetus to speak on political performance when he could not even secure the APC ticket to run for his House of Representatives ambition in Imo State.

“If he said he is popular, why is it that he could not win the primary of election he contested in Imo State?. All he knows is to be galavanting from one night club to the other,” he said.

He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Cubana Chief Priest’s financial and business activities, alleging he maybe involved in money laundering.

“I am urging EFCC to thoroughly investigate him, investigate his bank accounts, investigate all the things he does,” Ogah said.

He also condemned the Abuja protests which he claimed was sponsored by members of the opposition parties in the state, stressing that the allegations raised were mere political propaganda against Nwifuru.

The lawmaker emphasised that Governor Nwifuru has not threatened any opposition members in the state, and the governor has exhibited political tolerance and accommodation in the state.

He also accused unnamed political actors of allegedly sponsoring campaigns aimed at discrediting the Nwifuru administration and weakening the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ogah argued that such activities could ultimately undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political fortunes in the South-east, stressing that Nwifuru remained one of the major political allies of the President in the region.

“Those people are making Mr. President not to win the election in 2027, because they won’t stand to work with the President,” he said.

The lawmaker equally defended the state’s security architecture, particularly the Commissioner of Police, Hope Okafor, against what he described as an orchestrated campaign for her removal.

He urged the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant agencies to investigate individuals behind the alleged campaign and determine whether any offence had been committed.

“All of us can attest to the peace and security we enjoy in Ebonyi State. The Army, the police, the Civil Defence and the DSS are doing marvellously well in Ebonyi State,” Ogah said.

He also criticised another critic of the state government, Charles Otu, accusing him of allegedly mobilising persons from outside Ebonyi State to participate in a demonstration in Abuja against the state government.

Ogah alleged that the protesters were presented as Ebonyians despite allegedly originating from different parts of the country.

“He went and mobilised fake people claiming they are Ebonyians to demonstrate in Abuja. I would have asked the police: why can’t you investigate and audit those people that he mobilised?” he asked.

“You find out some of them are from Benue, some of them are from Nyanya, some of them are from Kaduna, some of them are from Kano. They are not Ebonyians. For that, he has no local standing to speak for Ebonyi people,” Ogah alleged.

He further disclosed that his lawyers had previously petitioned the DSS over allegations involving Otu, urging the security agency to investigate the matter.

“My lawyers have written a petition against Charles Otu before now to the DSS, and they have not investigated that matter,” Ogah said.

The lawmaker also referred to an appearance by Otu on Arise Television, challenging him to substantiate what Ogah described as allegations made against him.

“When Charles Otu went to Arise to cast aspersions on me, I only requested him to come and prove his case. Come and prove your case to know whether what you are saying is true or not,” he said.

Ogah, however, urged the security agencies to establish the facts surrounding the allegations, insisting that anyone found to have breached the law should face due process.

“My own is that whosoever defaults the law, we take it legally. I cannot mention who I have not known. But when we get there, it is for the security agencies to investigate,” he said.

On the administration of Governor Nwifuru, Ogah cited the state government’s scholarship programmes, school construction, road projects and other development initiatives as evidence of its performance.

He claimed that hundreds of Ebonyi indigenes had benefited from postgraduate scholarships in Nigeria and overseas, while schools and roads were being constructed across the state’s 13 local government areas.

Ogah maintained that the governor had also demonstrated political tolerance by allowing opposition politicians to conduct political activities in the state.

“The governor welcomes all the political opposition,” he said, citing the activities of opposition candidates and parties in the state as evidence.

He argued that political contests should be determined by voters rather than through media attacks, protests or alleged mobilisation of outsiders.

“Ebonyi people will choose who is their leader. They should stop using the media to castigate the governor,” Ogah said.

The lawmaker also questioned the omission of Governor Nwifuru from President Tinubu’s campaign council, describing it as an error that should be corrected.

“How can a governor that has done much in APC not be included in the campaign council? How can a governor that is elected under the APC not be included?” Ogah queried.

He maintained that Nwifuru’s political influence and the APC’s electoral performance in Ebonyi made the governor an important stakeholder in the President’s 2027 re-election project.

Ogah warned political actors against what he described as attempts to exploit the media to destabilise the state, insisting that disagreements should be addressed through established legal and democratic mechanisms.

“We are ready. We are ever ready for them,” he said.

The briefing was attended by the Secretary General of the Tinubu Support Group, Ebonyi State chapter, Chief Oliver Nwachukwu, the South-East Zonal Coordinator of the group and other supporters of the Tinubu administration.

Ogah, the TSG State Coordinator said he would continue to use lawful channels to defend the interests of his constituents and the state, while urging security agencies to investigate the allegations raised and take appropriate action where necessary.