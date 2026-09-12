Tinubu Felicitates Katsina Gov, Etsu Nupe on 57th, 74th Birthdays

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Governor Dikko Lawal of Zamfara State and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on their 57th and 74th birthday celebrations.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his warmest congratulations to the Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, on his 57th birthday.

Tinubu celebrated Governor Radda as a committed progressive, a seasoned economist, and a grassroots administrator whose life of service continues to inspire many young people.

The President noted that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Radda has shown uncommon courage, focus, and empathy in tackling Katsina State’s most pressing challenges, especially in security and education.

He described Governor Radda, a former Chairman of Charanchi Local Government, former Chief of Staff, Katsina Government House, and former Director-General of SMEDAN, as a model of how deep local knowledge and technocratic competence can combine for transformative leadership.

“Governor Radda has shown that leadership is about listening to the people. By taking budget consultations to all 361 wards of Katsina State and ensuring that every ward chooses its priority project, he has redefined inclusive governance. His investment in security, in education as a weapon against poverty and insecurity, and in agriculture as the mainstay of his people, aligns perfectly with our Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tinubu said.

The President prayed that Almighty Allah will grant Governor Radda many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength to continue serving the good people of Katsina State and the nation.

He urged the Governor to remain steadfast in his commitment to peace, development and the upliftment of the most vulnerable in society.

Tinubu also congratulated the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on his 74th birthday and 23 years on the throne.

In a six-paragraph release issued yesterday, the President stated, inter alia: “I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his 74th birthday and 23rd anniversary on the throne on September 12, 2026.

“In Alhaji Abubakar, royalty finds grace, integrity, and discipline. His Majesty is a patriot who served our nation diligently in the army, rising to the rank of Brigadier-General before answering the call of his people to ascend the throne of his forebears.

“Nigeria is fortunate to have royal fathers like the Etsu Nupe, who remain the bastions of peace, unity, and progress in their domains and beyond.

I” commend the first-class traditional ruler for his patriotic service to our nation and leadership within the country’s traditional institutions.

“I thank him for his contributions to nation-building and his continuous efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence among the citizens of our nation.

“As His Majesty celebrates this special day, I pray that Almighty Allah will grant him continued good health and keep his reign over the Nupe Kingdom peaceful and prosperous.”