Terrorists Plant Explosive Devices At New Bussa General Hospital

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The security situation in Borgu and Agwara local governments of Niger State has taken a new twist following the discovery of the planting of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the New Bussa General Hospital.

As a result, patients and their relations in the hospital have been thrown into panic following the discovery of the explosive substance.

The discovery was made by some vigilant relations who were in the hospital to visit their patients on admission in the hospital.

The relations on spotting the device according to reports alerted one of the hospital security, man who in turn reported the finding to the conventional security team in the town.

Men of the bomb disposal unit of the police were drafted to the scene leading to the finding being confirmed as an IED after which the substance was detonated and the remains taken to the police station in the town for further examination.

Following the discovery soldiers and policemen have now been drafted to the hospital and its surrounding for further investigation.

Patients and their relations have in the meantime been warned to be extra careful about picking up any item they are not sure of within the hospital compound.

State Police Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police, Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted confirmed the incident to THISDAY.

Abiodun said information was received that suspected IED was found planted by unknown person within the premises of General Hospital New Bussa, and that the Police EOD operatives were immediately drafted to the scene, rendered the IED safe, swept the premises and the exhibit was taken into custody for further necessary action.

Abiodun added that the situation was brought under control, while security around the hospital was beefed up and normalcy restored.

Borgu and Agwara in the state have been under intense attacks by bandits and terrorists in recent times leading to the abduction of not less than 500 villagers and killing of another 20 people.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, deployed a rescue team to the state about three weeks ago for the rescue operation.