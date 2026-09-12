NECO Strengthens Host Community Ties as Wushishi Bags Traditional Title

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has been honoured with the traditional title of Maji Dadin Gidan Mangoro following his contributions to the development of the community.



Wushishi received the title on Thursday in Minna, Niger State, at the inauguration of a newly constructed palace for the Mai-Anguwan Gidan Mangoro.



The event brought together traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders, NECO stakeholders and other dignitaries from Niger State and beyond.

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The ceremony also featured cultural performances and the presentation of awards to selected dignitaries, with the turbaning of the NECO chief executive emerging as one of the major highlights.



Speaking at the occasion, Wushishi said the palace project was executed under NECO’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as part of efforts to deepen its relationship with communities hosting its operations.



“This commissioning ceremony is not just an event to officially open a structure; it is a celebration of partnership. It reflects the conviction that NECO that corporate responsibility must extend beyond our primary mandate of examinations, certification, and educational quality assurance,” he said.



The NECO boss stressed that the development and stability of host communities were essential to the effective operation of institutions, particularly organisations whose activities require a peaceful and supportive environment.



“As a Council, we understand that strong education systems thrive where communities are stable, peaceful, and well-coordinated. Therefore, through our CSR activities, we contribute meaningfully to the welfare of our host communities, support traditional values and leadership, and encourage development that benefits present and future generations,” Wushishi said.



He commended the Mai-Anguwan Gidan Mangoro traditional institution, residents of the community and other stakeholders for their cooperation with NECO over the years.



According to him, the peaceful relationship between the examination body and the community had created an enabling environment for the Council to operate its headquarters in Gidan Mangoro.



“Indeed, the peaceful coexistence enjoyed by NECO and the host communities throughout the years is a testament to the goodwill that exists between the Council and the people. We do not take this for granted,” he said.



Wushishi described the palace as more than a physical structure, saying it represented the importance of traditional leadership, cultural identity and community cohesion.



“The palace commissioned today symbolises unity, cultural heritage, and the enduring role of traditional institutions in strengthening social cohesion. It serves as a centre for leadership, counsel, reconciliation, and community organisation,” he said.



He added, “By supporting the construction of this palace, NECO affirms that tradition matters, and development must respect cultural foundations.”



Wushishi further disclosed that the palace was only one of several interventions carried out by NECO under its CSR programme in Gidan Mangoro and other parts of Niger State.



He listed the provision of motorised boreholes for Gidan Mangoro and Gbaganako communities and the provision of two transformers each to Wushishi and Gidan Mangoro communities in 2023 among the projects undertaken.



He also mentioned the NECO-ITF Community Skills Development Programme, which had 20 beneficiaries in Gidan Mangoro, as well as the sponsorship of a quiz competition involving secondary schools in Niger State and broadcast by Power FM Bida.



Other interventions, according to him, included the facilitation of NECO examinations in a secondary school in Gidan Mangoro, refurbishment of the patrol vehicle of the Minna Metropolis Police Area Command and provision of equipment for the Skills Development Programme of the Laka Cultural Association.



The NECO chief executive also cited the redemption of a N2 million financial assistance pledge to the Hajiya Rabi Sani Bello Skills Acquisition Centre in Kontagora, intervention for internally displaced persons at Kuta in Shiroro Local Government Area and sponsorship of an Under-15 football competition for youths across Niger State.



He added that NECO, in collaboration with the BOS/BAT Movement, distributed learning materials to pupils of IBB Primary School, Minna, and Central Primary School, Wushishi, in June 2024.



Wushishi expressed optimism that the newly commissioned palace would continue to serve the traditional institution and residents of Gidan Mangoro.



“We also pray that peace, harmony, and unity will continue host community and the National Examinations Council,” he said.