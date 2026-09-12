Idris Charges NLC to Guard Unity as Union Braces for Leadership Change

Onuminya Innocent

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protect its internal cohesion as the union prepares to usher in a new leadership at the national level.

The governor made the appeal in Birnin Kebbi when the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, led members of the union’s National Executive Council on a courtesy visit to the Government House.

Idris said the labour movement has remained a strong voice for Nigerian workers because of the unity that has historically defined it, and warned that any attempt to fracture that bond would weaken the Congress.

“Don’t allow any factor to divide the union. Jealously guard this movement,” the governor told the labour leaders, stressing that solidarity must remain the NLC’s guiding principle.

He also urged the outgoing leadership to midwife a peaceful and transparent transition, adding that a smooth handover would further strengthen the credibility of the Congress in the eyes of workers and government.

The governor described the Kebbi State Government House as the union’s “second home” and pledged the state’s continued support for NLC activities, including meetings and national programmes.

According to him, the NLC does not speak only for workers but for Nigerians in general, hence the need for the union to maintain a united front in advancing the welfare of citizens.

Idris used the occasion to highlight what he called the transformation of Kebbi under his administration, noting that the state was determined to sustain development up to the end of his tenure.

“Go round and see for yourself. We have transformed Kebbi State, and this we will continue to do up to the time we leave office,” he assured the delegation.

The governor further expressed his ambition to see Kebbi rank among the five best states in Nigeria in terms of labour welfare and support for union activities, saying his government was committed to workers’ wellbeing.

Earlier, Ajaero said the delegation was in Kebbi for the union’s National Administrative Council meeting, describing the visit as a “homecoming.” He thanked the governor for the warm reception and said Kebbi was one of the few states where the NLC feels truly at home and proud to be associated with.