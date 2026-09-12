Halilu: NASENI’s Clean Cookstove is Innovation to Help Families Beat Cost 

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The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has said that the agency is focused on its mandate in research and innovations in science, to help ease life for Nigerians.

Halilu stated this this yesterday at Abatete, Idemili North LGA, Anambra State, during the NASENI Sustainable Empowerment Programme (NSEP), for women of the state, was represented by a director in the agency, Dr. Chika Anyanasor.

The Executive Vice Chairman in the address read on his behalf said the NASENI clean cookstove, one of the products distributed to the beneficiaries was an innovation to help families beat the cost of cooking gas and also enjoy good health and environment because of the zero-emission status of the stove.

He said, “At NASENI, our mandate extends beyond research, laboratories and technology development. We are committed to ensuring that the solutions we create reach households and communities, improve productivity, reduce hardship and expand economic opportunities.

“Today’s intervention is built around these core empowerment items: the NASENI Clean Cookstoves and NASENI Support Pack. The NASENI Clean Cookstoves provide a safer, cleaner and more efficient means of cooking. They are designed to reduce fuel consumption, lower household expenses and minimise exposure to harmful smoke.

“By promoting cleaner cooking practices, we are supporting healthier families while contributing to environmental sustainability,” Halilu stated in the address.

Anyanasor who also supervised the distribution of 200 bags of rice and 200 clean cook stove and cash gifts to the women told journalists that: “Our ambition is to create a multiplier effect in which one empowered individual supports a household, one productive household strengthens a community, and one intervention generates lasting benefits.

“This reflects the philosophy of the new NASENI: Creation, Collaboration and Commercialisation—our 3Cs. We create solutions to real problems, collaborate with stakeholders to deliver them and promote their conversion into sustainable social and economic value.”

Beneficiaries of the items who were mainly rural women from across communities in Anambra State expressed thanks to NASENI, and to former House of Representatives members representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Ifeanyi Ibezim, whose intervention saw to the attraction of the empowerment.

Ibezim who was represented by the former commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Hon Tony Onyima described Ibezim as a man who loves his people and constantly leverages his contacts to attract benefits to his people back home.