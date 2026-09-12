From Oil Rigs to Wig and Gown: Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo Bags Law Degree, Called to Bar

Rivers State-born businessman and philanthropist, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as “Oil Money,” has added another major milestone to his growing list of achievements with his recent qualification in law and call to the Bar.

Kariboye-Igbo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Karib Oil & Gas and Oil Money Records, as well as founder of the Oil Money Foundation, has successfully completed his law degree and emerged a Barrister and Solicitor.

The UK-based entrepreneur, who already holds a degree from the University of London, has built a business portfolio with interests spanning oil and gas, real estate and entertainment.

His latest academic accomplishment marks a significant new chapter in the career of the businessman, who hails from Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

From the oil and gas industry to entertainment and philanthropy, Kariboye-Igbo has over the years developed a reputation for pursuing diverse interests while maintaining a strong focus on entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

Beyond the academic accomplishment, the new qualification is expected to add another dimension to Kariboye-Igbo’s involvement in business, particularly in an environment where legal knowledge is increasingly critical to corporate governance, contracts, investments and commercial transactions.

A close associate of the businessman described the development as both a personal achievement and a strategic addition to his professional career.

“For years, he has been involved in complex business negotiations and major commercial decisions. Studying law gives him an even deeper understanding of the legal framework surrounding the businesses he has built,” the associate said.

Kariboye-Igbo has also continued to attract attention through his activities in the entertainment industry, particularly with Oil Money Records, while his philanthropic initiatives through the Oil Money Foundation have focused on supporting students, widows and other vulnerable members of society.

Established in November 2020, the foundation has positioned itself around youth empowerment and interventions aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged Nigerians.

Reflecting on the achievement, Kariboye-Igbo described his call to the Bar as the fulfilment of a personal ambition and a testament to discipline and resilience.

“This wig and gown represents more than a personal dream. It represents discipline, resilience, and the belief that you can always become more.

“I built businesses in oil and entertainment, but I wanted to build myself in law. To understand justice is to be better equipped to serve the people, empower the youth, and protect what we have built.

“This is for every young Nigerian who thinks it’s too late to go back to school, it’s never too late,” he said.

The achievement has since generated congratulatory messages from associates, business partners, entertainers and beneficiaries of his philanthropic initiatives.

For Kariboye-Igbo, the journey from entrepreneurship to the legal profession represents yet another demonstration of his belief in continuous learning and personal development.

With the addition of the legal profession to his business and philanthropic interests, the businessman is now set to combine his experience in entrepreneurship with formal legal training as he continues to expand his interests across different sectors.