Elders Deny Purported Crisis in Ugwunta Community in Abia State

Chinedu Eze

Elders and well-meaning citizens of Ugwunta Community in Ovim – Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State under the aegis of Ugwunta Development Union, have denied that the town has been engulfed in crisis, as purported by “misguided” members of the community.

This follows a disagreement over key decision taken on how to move the community forward, which some stakeholders opposed.

Those who disagreed with the decision formed a group of dissenting voices, made publication and alleged that the community was in crisis.

This prompted the Ugwunta Development Union to dispel the lie, saying that the community has not been in any crisis or any kind of disunity.

“The people of Ugwunta wish to state unequivocally that the narrative contained in the publication is false, misleading, and does not represent the true state of affairs in Ugwunta.

“Following the report, the people of Ugwunta, through their duly constituted leadership, gathered in their hometown on 22 August 2026 for their General Assembly. The meeting was conducted peacefully and successfully, with broad participation and constructive deliberations on matters concerning the development, unity, and welfare of the community,” the group said in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the people, the Chairman of the Ugwunta Development Union, with the strong backing of Oha Ano Ugwunta, Mazi Uzodinma Onwuchekwa, stated: “Ugwunta is not in crisis. We are a united and organised people, committed to the peace, progress and development of our community. The General Assembly of 22 August demonstrated clearly that Ugwunta remains firmly under the leadership and authority of its duly constituted institutions.”

“The leadership of UDU therefore urges the general public, government institutions, political actors, development partners, and all persons of goodwill to disregard the unfortunate narrative contained in the said publication and any subsequent communication intended to portray Ugwunta as a community in disarray.”

The body noted that while differences of opinion may exist in every community, Ugwunta remains committed to resolving such matters through its established traditional, constitutional, and community leadership structures.