CSO Tasks FG, Humanitarian Agencies to Develop Structured Creative Empowerment Programmes for Youths

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to chart a new course for youths’ development towards self-sustenance, a Civil Society Organisation, I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative (IFON), has urged Nigerian government, humanitarian agencies, private-sector partners and creative institutions to develop structured creative empowerment programmes within displaced and underserved communities.

The group also commended federal government for providing enabling environment for the youths in the Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) to develop themselves from hopelessness to self-reliance.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of group’s engagement with displaced communities in the United Kingdom held at Derby recently, copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The Chief Executive Officer of IFON, Noni Okocha, disclosed that such programmes could identify young creative talents, provide mentorship and training, connect them with professional networks, create platforms for their work and ultimately link creativity to livelihoods and economic participation.

Okocha explained that the journey of Nigerian recording artist and humanitarian advocate, OG Abbah, from displacement in an IDP community to national recognition, is prompting a fresh conversation about how Nigeria approaches humanitarian intervention and the enormous creative potential that exists within displaced and underserved communities.

“OG Abbah, who was discovered through IFON Creative’s One Beat Talent Hunt while living in an IDP camp in Abuja has gone on to build a career in music and become a voice associated with hope, resilience and the potential of young people affected by displacement.

“Today, as OG takes that story beyond Nigeria and engages with displaced communities in the United Kingdom, I Am The Future Of Nigeria Youth Initiative (IFON) is calling for a broader approach to humanitarian empowerment.

According to IFON, the question should no longer be only how government can provide relief to displaced people, but also how it can identify, develop and create opportunities for the talents within those communities.

“Displacement should not erase a young person’s potential,” said Okocha.

“We have seen young people in IDP communities discover their voices through music. We have seen displaced women transform ordinary materials into creative products. We have seen children tell their stories through paintings.

“These are not simply humanitarian beneficiaries. They are people with talents, skills, ideas and economic potential,” she added.

“The Nigerian government must begin to see the creative industry as part of humanitarian empowerment. Relief keeps people alive, but opportunity gives people a future.

“IFON believes music, fashion, visual arts, painting, film, design and other creative disciplines can provide displaced and vulnerable young people with skills, confidence, income opportunities and pathways into the wider creative economy.

“OG Abbah’s own story demonstrates what can happen when that opportunity is provided.

“His experience also challenges the perception that talent is concentrated only in Nigeria’s major cities or established creative communities.

“Talent can exist inside an IDP camp. Talent can exist in a refugee community. Talent can exist in the trenches. The difference is whether somebody is willing to look for it.

“Meanwhile the workshop was further elevated by the presence of Councillor Ndukwe Onuoha, representing the Mackworth and New Zealand ward on the Derby City Council.

“In a deeply resonant and uplifting address, Councillor Onuoha expressed his delight at welcoming OG Abbah to Derby, commending his commitment to carrying a message of hope to displaced communities across society.

“Speaking directly to the refugees in attendance, he offered words of profound encouragement inviting them to draw strength from OG Abbah’s journey as a living testament to resilience, and to let it inspire them to hold fast to their highest aspirations,” the statement said.