  • Thursday, 10th September, 2026

Ochei Hails Ogunsakin as Nigerian Ends 35-year Grand Slam Jinx

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President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Rt. Hon. Victor O. Ochei Esq, FNSE, has hailed the historic feat of young Nigerian tennis sensation, Seun Ogunsakin, who has broken a 35-year Grand Slam drought for Nigeria.

Ogunsakin made history at the Junior US Open in New York, becoming the first Nigerian player to win a Grand Slam main draw singles match – across both professional and junior draws – since tennis legend Nduka Odizor achieved the feat at the 1990 Australian Open.

The feat is even more remarkable as Ogunsakin is listed among Africa’s Next Gen, where for the first time since 2003, three boys from African nations reached the main draw at the US Open Junior Championships.

Reacting to the development, Engr. Ochei, who assumed office as NTF President with a mandate to reposition Nigerian tennis, described Ogunsakin’s victory as a vindication of the reforms and grassroots investment of his board.

“This is another monumental feat since we assumed office. After our historic records in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, Ogunsakin has done it again. He has ended a 35-year wait since our legend Nduka Odizor. This is not luck, this is the result of deliberate work, of believing in our young talents and giving them a platform,” Ochei said.

“On behalf of the Board of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, I congratulate Ogunsakin for his courage, discipline and brilliance. He has shown that Nigerian tennis is back on the global map. This is what we promised – to take tennis from the streets of Nigeria to the centre court of the world. And we are just starting.”

The NTF President noted that under his leadership, the Federation has prioritized junior development, international exposure, and private sector partnership, including the support for national championships like the DAVNOTCH Open as a deliberate strategy to breed champions.

He dedicated the victory to all young Nigerian players in academies across the country, urging them to see Ogunsakin’s story as proof that Grand Slam dreams are valid.

Ogunsakin is expected to continue his campaign in the main draw of the US Open Junior Championships.

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