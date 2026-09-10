  • Thursday, 10th September, 2026

MFM, Customs, ASO SKY, Victoria Queens Secure Zenith Bank League Final 8 Slots

Featured | 4 seconds ago

The Final 8 of the 2026 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Premier League is already taking shape with two-time winner of the league, MFM Women Basketball team already through to the finals in Lagos after winning all their games so far in the Second Phase.

MFM remains the only team in the Atlantic Conference to have won all their games in the First Phase. The church team won all the seven games played in Lagos and have already won the four games played in Port Harcourt in the second phase putting them at the top.

They are on top of  the log followed by Victoria Queen and First Bank with the three of them already assured of the Final 8 slots from the Atlantic Conference.

In the Savannah Conference, Nigeria Customs basketball team finished the two phases without a loss with the conference that ended yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Customs wrapped up the Second Phase with a 60-42 points defeat of ASO SKY Queens to top the log with their opponent finishing second and will be joining them in Lagos for the Final 8.

Air Warriors and Titans completed the four from the Savannah Conference after taking the last two positions.

On Wednesday, Titans defeated Plateau Rocks 54-31 while Air Warriors defeated Nasarawa Amazons 76-45 points to leave them with no victory over two phases.

Meanwhile, defending champion of the league, Dolphins are not going to defend their title as they have been eliminated after their woeful performance in the two phases of the 2026 league season.

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