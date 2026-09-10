Nigeria’s Ambassador in Poland Backs Falconets for Victory against China Today

Ahead of Falconets’ clash with China at the ongoing 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, Nigeria’s Ambassador to that country, Ambassador Margareta Mary Obi, has urged the team to put their opening match defeat by Spain behind and stay focused of winning today.

The two-time silver-medallists will take to the pitch of the Stadion Sosnowiec for their second match this evening in a must-win encounter against China

The Chinese girls are highly motivated after a 5-0 pounding of New Caledonia in their first match – a result that has established them at the top of the Group F table, ahead of 2022 champions Spain on goals difference.

But the Nigerian envoy reminded Falconets that they played good football and have every reason to remain confident against the Chinese ladies.

The ambassador did not abandon the team or feel dejected like everyone else despite the defeat against Spain last Monday.

She watched the match played at the Stadion Sosnowiec, and alongside mission staff, did her best to support and encourage the team.

After the game, Ambassador Mary Obi took time to interact with the players and technical crew, encouraging the girls not to be discouraged by their opening defeat to Spain.

In a thoughtful gesture, the top diplomat also brought Nigerian food for the players, helping to lift the mood and give the team a taste of home while away in Poland. Her presence and words of encouragement provided a timely morale boost as the Falconets turn their attention to their crucial clash with China.

Coach Moses Aduku said on Wednesday night: “We have put the match against Spain behind us and focussing totally on the clash with China. The players are ready to come out stronger for the match against China.”

Nigeria and China have met twice previously at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals.

In 2006 in Russia – the very competition where the event was renamed FIFA U20 (as against U19 for the two first tournaments in Canada and Thailand), China defeated the Falconets 3-0 in a group phase match at the Podmoskovie Stadium.

In 2018 in France, a late own goal by a Chinese defender handed Nigeria a 1-1 draw in their match in Dinan-Léhon – a result that sent the Falconets into the tournament’s quarterfinals.