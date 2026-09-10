NSC Confirms Payment of Presidential Rewards of $100,000 each to D’Tigresses

*Insists Super Falcons to also get their rewards next month

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially confirmed the payment of Naira equivalent of $100,000 (about N133million) to D’Tigresses and $50,000 (about N66.5million) to the team officials being President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s cash reward to the team for winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket for a record fifth consecutive time and seventh overall.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the NSC’s Director of Information, Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, the players and officials’ accounts were credited on Wednesday, September 9th 2026 and they have all confirmed the receipt of the same.

This comes after the team’s last match at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Germany where they failed to make it to the quarterfinal stage after losing all three group games.

With the payment, the entire presidential rewards promised to each member of the team by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR comprising a 3-Bedroom flat in Abuja, national honours of OON and Naira equivalent of 100,000 USD to players and 50,000 USD to officials have been fully redeemed and completed.

“Players and officials of the D’Tigresses had, in February 2026 in Lyon, France during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers received from the National Sports Commission the title documents (C of O) of their 3-bedroom apartments in Abuja and certificates of national honours of OON duly signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“Similarly, the Super Falcons had received from the NSC the title documents (C of O) to their 3-Bedroom apartments in Abuja as well as certificates of national honours of OON duly signed by the President/C-in-C during the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morroco in July/August 2026.

“Like the D’Tigresses, the Super Falcons should get the alerts for the Naira equivalent of 100,000 USD to players and 50,000 USD to the officials before their next official engagements to complete their presidential rewards as well,” the NSC spokesperson stated in the statement.

Super Falcons had been feted by President Tinubu for winning the WAFCON for the 10th time in Morocco in 2025 with 3-Bedroom flats in Abuja, national honours of OON and Naira equivalent of 100,000 USD to players and 50,000 USD to Officials.

This unprecedented reward to the players and athletes by the Federal Government of Nigeria, is in alignment with the Renewed Hope initiative and Shared Prosperity agenda of President Tinubu which places athletes’ welfare and appropriate rewards top on the priority list.

“On behalf of the entire players and officials of D’Tigresses, Super Falcons and Super Eagles, the National Sports Commission thanks Mr. President for his immense support and unwavering support for Nigerian sports, as well as his commitment to positioning the sector as an instrument of national development and social/economic advancement, which has given impetus to the Commission’s reform agenda in the pursuit of a sustainable sports economy in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE) framework,” Mrs Ajayi concluded in the NSC statement.

The Commission also expresses its gratitude to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of the FCT, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for the support and collaboration with NSC to ensure Mr. President’s rewards to the teams were duly implemented in record time within the due process requirements.