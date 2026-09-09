Police Warn against Violence as Parties Sign Peace Accord in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoka

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Kogi State Police Command has assured all political parties of adequate security and peaceful conduct of the elections, stressing that the Command will not tolerate any act of violence.

The State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankafori, disclosed this while speaking at the signing of a Peace Accord with 19 out 22of political parties, to enable them to play the game by the rules.

The signing of the Peace Accord become imperatives to ensure the peaceful conduct of the general elections, which was performed during the engagement of the Inter Consultative Committee on Election Security with Political Parties, held at the Kogi State Police Command headquarters in Lokoja yesterday.

The 19 political parties agreed and committed themselves as follows: “That all political parties, candidates, and their supporters shall commit themselves to peaceful participation in the 2027 general elections and shall refrain from any conduct capable of causing violence, disorder or disruption of the electoral process.

“That political parties and candidates shall conduct campaigns based on policies, programmes, manifestos and issues affecting the people of Kogi State.

“No candidate or political party shall use campaign platforms to promote hatred, ethnic or religious division, personal attacks or incitement.

“We reject the use, sponsorship, encouragement or mobilisation of individuals or groups for electoral violence, intimidation, threats or disruption of political activities.

“Political parties and candidates shall take reasonable steps to ensure that their supporters and campaign organisations conduct themselves peacefully.

“All parties and candidates shall respect the independence and lawful functions of INEC and other institutions established by law to administer and secure the electoral process.

“We shall cooperate with electoral and security authorities to facilitate the peaceful conduct of elections.

“Political parties, candidates, campaign organisations and their supporters shall exercise restraint in public statements, speeches, broadcasts and social-media communications.

“We shall not deliberately circulate false information, inflammatory messages, threats or content capable of provoking violence or undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

“All candidates and political parties shall recognise the right of other parties and candidates to campaign and participate in the electoral process.

“No party or candidate shall obstruct, harass, threaten or unlawfully interfere with the activities of another political party or candidate.

“We commit to respecting the right of every eligible citizen to participate freely in the electoral process without intimidation, coercion, harassment or discrimination.”

It added that: “No party, candidate or supporter shall interfere unlawfully with a voter’s freedom to choose a candidate of their preference.

“All political parties and candidates shall respect the lawful processes for the announcement and declaration of election results.

“Any party or candidate dissatisfied with an electoral decision shall pursue available lawful and constitutional mechanisms for seeking redress rather than resorting to violence or self-help.

“Our commitment to peace shall continue after the declaration of election results.

“Political parties and candidates shall discourage retaliation, reprisal, destruction of property, and other forms of post-election violence.”

The signing of the Peace Accord was witnessed by Kogi State Police Command, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representatives of other security agencies, civil society/observer and religious institutions.