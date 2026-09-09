Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest Suspect in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped woman, Loveth, and arrested a suspected member of the gang allegedly responsible for her abduction in the state.

The police also recovered a vehicle, locally made pistols, ammunition, a mobile phone, identity cards and other exhibits during an intelligence-led operation aimed at tracking the kidnappers.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Blessing, Loveth was abducted on September 2, 2026, while seated in front of her shop.

The statement said the assailants, who were armed, fired shots into the air before forcibly taking the victim away in a vehicle.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, directed operatives to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Acting on intelligence, operatives of the Eleme Police Division commenced a coordinated operation to track the suspected kidnappers.

The operation reportedly resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the police and the suspected criminals, during which the victim was successfully rescued.

One of the alleged gang members, identified as 35-year-old Victor Ini, a native of Akwa Ibom State, was arrested.

“In the course of the operation, the police operatives engaged the suspected kidnappers, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. The operatives successfully rescued the kidnapped victim and arrested one member of the gang, one Victor Ini, male, aged 35 years, a native of Akwa Ibom State,” the police said.

“The exhibits recovered included a silver-coloured mini Keke bus with registration number RBC 992 XE, Abuja; two locally made pistols; one live ammunition; one mobile phone; two identity cards; two black gowns; and a vehicle number plate bearing registration number KRK 528 HG.”

The police command said it had intensified intelligence gathering and surveillance operations to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected kidnapping gang.

Adepoju reassured residents that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements were brought to justice.

He warned criminals operating in the state that there would be no safe haven for them, stressing that the police would continue to deploy all lawful and available resources to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The commissioner also urged residents to heighten their security consciousness, particularly during the ember months when criminal activities are often expected to increase.

He called on members of the public to remain vigilant and provide the police with credible and timely information that could assist ongoing efforts to combat crime in the state.