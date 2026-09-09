Nigeria Condemns Fresh Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the latest attacks by Houthi forces in Yemen on Saudi Arabia, warning that the renewed hostilities pose a grave threat to regional stability and could further endanger civilians and disrupt global energy supplies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, said the attacks, which occurred on Monday, September 7, 2026, injured scores of civilians and damaged civil infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Nigeria described the development as a serious threat to the security and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, as well as a potential source of wider instability across the Middle East.

The government urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect international law and exercise maximum restraint, stressing that further military actions could worsen the situation and place more civilian lives at risk.

Nigeria also warned against actions capable of disrupting the flow of global energy supplies, highlighting the wider economic consequences the prolonged instability in the Middle East could have on countries dependent on the region for energy.

The latest attacks come against the backdrop of the protracted conflict in Yemen involving the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and forces supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, seized control of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, triggering a wider conflict that drew in Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states. Saudi Arabia subsequently led a military intervention in Yemen in 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.

The conflict has since developed into one of the Middle East’s most complex security crises, with repeated missile and drone attacks by the Houthis targeting Saudi territory at various points during the conflict.

Although Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have pursued dialogue and de-escalation efforts in recent years, tensions in and around Yemen have remained closely linked to broader regional conflicts and security developments.

The Houthis have also emerged as a significant actor in regional maritime security, particularly following attacks launched against commercial shipping in the Red Sea amid the wider Middle East crisis. The developments have raised concerns over international trade, shipping routes and energy supplies.

Against this background, Nigeria urged all sides to avoid steps that could trigger further escalation.

The Federal Government said renewed violence could undermine ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, while exposing more civilians and critical infrastructure to danger.

Nigeria expressed solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia and wished those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.

The government also reiterated its commitment to supporting peace processes and conciliatory frameworks capable of promoting regional peace, international security and stability.

It stressed that diplomatic efforts remain essential to preventing further escalation and creating conditions for a lasting peace, shared prosperity and development in the Middle East.