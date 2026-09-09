2027: Kwara PDP Guber Candidate, Kawu, Decries Campaign Billboard Removal

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kwara State for 2027 elections, Mr. Suleiman Bolakale Kawu, has condemned the reported removal of his campaign billboards across major streets of Ilorin and other parts of the state, despite the payment of all the required dues to the agency responsible for its operations in the state.

Workers of the Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA) had reportedly removed Kawu’s campaign billboards mounted at the Geri Alimi Underpass bridge, Agaka and Adabata Junction in Ilorin.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, have continued to cause dissatisfaction within the supporters and leaders of PDP in the state in the past few days.

A statement in Ilorin by the PDP governorship candidate, Kawu, described the development as a disturbing display of intolerance towards legitimate political competition.

Kawu said that if the actions were politically motivated, they would amount to an abuse of administrative power and an attempt to suppress opposing voices.

Kawu maintained that removing his name from billboards would neither diminish his commitment to Kwara nor erase his aspiration to serve the people.

“My name may be removed from a billboard, but my commitment to Kwara cannot be removed, nor can my aspiration to serve or the people’s right to choose their leaders,” he said.

He stressed that Kwara belongs to all its citizens and should remain a place where political competition and divergent views can be expressed freely and peacefully.

Kawu assured the people of Kwara that he would continue to engage them openly and peacefully, regardless of attempts to diminish his political visibility.

“You may remove a billboard, but you cannot remove an idea whose time has come,” he said.

He urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to compete with ideas, programmes and performance rather than attempting to suppress the visibility of political opponents.

The PDP in the state has also condemned KWASAA’s action.

A statement issued in Ilorin Wednesday by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Olusegun Olusola Adewara, said: “The people have moved beyond billboards.

“They have made their choices, formed their opinions and developed their political conviction based on their experiences.

“The growing acceptance of PDP, the rising profile of our gubernatorial candidate, Engr. Suleiman BolaKale Kawu Agaka, and the enduring goodwill enjoyed by our leader, H.E. Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, are realities that no governor’s frustration can erase.

“The voices of the people of Kwara cannot be dismantled. Their political choices cannot be pulled down. Their support cannot be removed with government trucks and ladders.”

The PDP therefore called on the KWASAA to immediately stop the removal of the billboards of opposition candidates so as to ensure peace and harmony in the state.