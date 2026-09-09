Osimhen, Iwobi, Bassey, Others Emerge Winners of 12th Nigeria Pitch Awards

*Nigeria Police Force, NDDC, receive Special Achievement in Sports Awards

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Stanley Nwabali were among top award winners at the 12th Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony which held in Lagos yesterday.

The awards were for performances in the 2025 football season.

The Galatasaray frontman, Osimhen, won two of the top honours, including the prized Rashidi Yekini Award for Best Striker of the Year.

The 2023 African Player of the Year was also adjudged winner of the King of the Pitch award at the well-attended ceremony that held at the Ibis Hotel on Toyin Street, Ikeja Lagos.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi was named Midfielder of the Year, while his teammate in the London club, Calvin Bassey won Defender of the Year.

Super Eagles Number 1 goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali emerged the Goalkeeper of the Year award in the category that also featured Udinese’s shot-stopper, Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars safe hands, Kayode Bankole.

In other categories, Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade was named Queen of the Pitch, while Justine Madugu won Coach of the Year for his work that fetched the Super Falcons their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco last year.

Remo Stars were recognised as Team of the Year.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Dr Shina Phillips, emphasised that the delayed 2025 awards ceremony came at an important time in Nigeria’s football when reforms have started with the administration of the game and its governance structures.

Dr Phillips praised President Bola Tinubu for his bold steps in calling for the reforms following spate of failures across board in the national teams.

“The ongoing reforms within the relevant regulatory institutions present both opportunities and responsibilities. Reform, by its very nature, demands courage, transparency, accountability, and a willingness to embrace better ways of doing things,” he said.

The Pitch Awards founder specifically called on the Nigerian sporting media, which he described as the “powerful Fourth Estate of the Realm”, to support the presidential initiative.

Dr Phillips stressed that the reforms should strengthen football administration, improve professionalism and transparency, protect stakeholders’ interests and create an environment where talent can flourish.

While commending the College of Voters made up primarily of Sports Editors and managers of the nation’s vibrant sports media industry, he appreciated the

National Sports Commission, Nigeria Football Federation, and the awards auditors, SIAO Partners for conferring credibility on the awards over the past 13 years.

He said that despite the challenges, the organisers of the awards remained committed to celebrating those contributing to Nigerian football.

Dr Phillips announced that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will introduce an Emerging Star Award from its next edition.

The category will recognise Nigeria’s most promising football starlet under 18 years and is intended to encourage competition and talent development at the grassroots level.

He also announced that voting for the 2026 edition will begin in December, while the 13th award ceremony, scheduled for 2027, will be preceded by a symposium.

Winners in other categories include; Kunle Soname, chairman of Remo Stars, who received the Sam Okwaraji Award and also won the Sportsmanship Award.

The Nigeria Police Force and the Niger Delta Development Commission received the Special Achievement in Sports Award.

Lagos State won the award for State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, while the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo was named Football Pitch of the Year.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, won Football Friendly Governor of the Year, while MTN Nigeria received the Corporate Sponsor of Football Award.

In the journalism categories, Charles Diya of New Telegraph won the Print award, Cecilia Omorogbe of Channels Television won TV, Anthony Bekederemo of Brila 88.9 FM won Radio, and Samuel Ahmadu of Savid News/Nigeriafootball.ng won Online.