FIFA, CAF Yet to Take Decision on Nigeria Football Crisis 

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have said that they are yet to reach a conclusion on the crisis in Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), insisting that ongoing assessment of the situation will determine the direction to follow.

Both bodies however confirmed the immediate suspension of the NFF electoral process and announced plans for a joint assessment mission to Nigeria amid the deepening leadership and governance crisis in Nigerian football.

In a FIFA letter dated September 7, 2026, and signed by its Member Association Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, it said both FIFA and CAF were examining the legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications of the rcent sacking of the Ibrahim Gusau led board of the NFF.

The two international football governing bodies specifically directed that no further steps or decisions connected with the NFF electoral process should be taken until further notice, effectively putting the proposed September 27 election on hold.

FIFA said the suspension is intended to preserve the status quo while the assessment is being conducted, stressing that it has not yet reached a conclusion on the validity or otherwise of the various actions taken by stakeholders in the unfolding crisis.

The intervention follows the mass resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the NFF Executive Committee on August 27.

Following the resignations, the National Sports Commission (NSC) endorsed Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme to oversee the NFF Secretariat as interim General Secretary, while Dr Ademola Olajire was appointed interim Deputy General Secretary. The NFF also announced the suspension of all processes leading to the September 27 Elective Congress.

The development came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football, with the reform agenda expected to address governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability.

FIFA subsequently accepted the resignations of the NFF principal officers following a September 1 meeting at FIFA House in Zurich involving FIFA, CAF, the NSC, the NFF administration and representatives of the Federal Government.

At that meeting, the parties agreed to continue engagements towards a roadmap for comprehensive reforms in Nigerian football, covering the short, medium and long terms and aimed at producing an inclusive and stable new NFF administration.

However, the latest FIFA-CAF communication has taken the process a step further by formally requesting that the electoral process remain suspended while the two governing bodies conduct a more detailed assessment of the circumstances surrounding the crisis.

The assessment will consider the relevant provisions of the FIFA, CAF and NFF regulatory frameworks, according to the communication.

FIFA and CAF are also planning a joint assessment mission to Abuja at the earliest possible opportunity, during which their officials are expected to meet key stakeholders in Nigerian football.

Those expected to participate include the NFF administration, NFF Congress members, the NFF electoral bodies, the Federal Government and the National Sports Commission.

The NFF has also been directed to designate Ikpeme as the primary point of contact between the federation and FIFA/CAF until further notice and to communicate the suspension to all relevant stakeholders, including the electoral bodies.