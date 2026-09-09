Retired BOUESTI Academics, Workers Lament Pension Ordeal, Appeal for Oyebanji’s Intervention

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Retired academics and non-academic staff of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), have appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to intervene in what they described as a worsening pension ordeal, saying months of unpaid pensions and outstanding retirement benefits have pushed many into severe hardship.

The pensioners, under the aegis of the BOUESTI Pensioners Association, said many retired workers who devoted decades of service to the institution are now battling financial distress, ill health and uncertainty due to delayed pension payments and other outstanding entitlements.

The appeal was stated in a letter dated September 7, 2026, addressed to Governor Oyebanji as visitor to the university. The letter was jointly signed by the association’s Chairman, Dr Kola Ajaja, and its Public Relations Officer, Mr Alao Odeyemi.

The retirees said they have yet to receive their August 2026 pension, while only 50 per cent of their July pension had been paid, a development they said has compounded their suffering.

According to the association, the persistent delay in pension payments has made it difficult for many members to meet their healthcare needs and other basic responsibilities, adding that some pensioners have reportedly lost their lives amid the prolonged financial hardship.

The association further alleged that the university management owed pensioners outstanding gratuities and arrears arising from the implementation of the new minimum wage and the 20 to 28 per cent pension increment, and that it had also failed to implement the 2019 consequential pension adjustment for retired workers.

The pensioners urged the governor to use his office to facilitate the immediate payment of all outstanding entitlements, including the full August 2026 pension, the balance of the July pension, gratuities, arrears of the new minimum wage, the 20 to 28 per cent pension increase and the implementation of the 2019 consequential pension adjustment.

Explaining why it chose dialogue over public protests, the association said it was confident in the governor’s commitment to retirees’ welfare.

“We have chosen to send this appeal to you rather than embark on public protests because we believe that you will answer our prayers with utmost urgency,” the pensioners stated.

They expressed optimism that Oyebanji’s prompt intervention would bring relief to retired academics and other workers of the institution, enabling them to meet their medical and welfare needs while preventing further avoidable deaths among pensioners.