  • Wednesday, 9th September, 2026

Mbappe Now All-time Joint Fifth a Madrid Beat Inter

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Kylian Mbappe moved joint-fifth in the list of all-time Champions League and European Cup goalscorers as Real Madrid overcame Inter Milan.

The France captain, 27, opened the scoring for Jose Mourinho’s side with a clinical 14th-minute finish from just inside the box – his 71st goal in 99 appearances in the competition.

Only Karim Benzema (90), Robert Lewandowski (109), Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140) have scored more.

Three-time Real Madrid Champions League winner Raul scored 71 times in 142 appearances.

It was Real’s first attempt on target and their next one brought a second goal in the 23rd minute after a horrible mistake by Inter’s Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Martinez lost possession after a back pass by Benjamin Pavard, with captain Federico Valverde dispossessing the keeper before tapping over the line.

Martinez made amends at the end of the first half with a double save to keep out Mbappe and Jude Bellingham before the post came to Inter’s rescue.

Italian champions Inter had started well with Thibaut Courtois, making his 100th Champions League appearance, keeping out attempts by Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez.

Inter also hit the top of the bar through former Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, while they sent on John Stones – a Champions League winner with Manchester City in 2023.

RESULTS 

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

AEK Athens 1-0 LASK

C’Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa

Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal

FC Porto 0-2 Man City

Lille 2-3 Real Betis

R’Madrid 2-1 Inter

TODAY

Barcelona v Feyenoord

Stuttgart v Viking

Liverpool v Atletico

Napoli v Arsenal

PSG v S’ Bratislavia

Sporting v Galatasaray

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