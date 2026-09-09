Ogun 2027: Massive Crowd  Defy Rain As PDP Kicks off Guber Campaign

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Massive crowd and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday, defied rain and stormed the Ake Palace Pavilion in the heart of Abeokuta as the party officially flagged off its campaigns for the 2027 governorship election.

Party supporters and the faithful dressed in the party’s attires, began streaming into the venue as early as 10:00am, singing solidarity songs and waving flags and banners bearing the image of the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and the deputy governorship, ‘Yemi Showunmi-Kolapo.

There was traffic snarl from the PDP Secretariat to the stadium as the campaign train and its mammoth crowd filled the roads to capacity, with overflow crowds competing with motorists.

Street traders and other passersby waved at the moving crowd, while security operatives had a hectic time controlling entry points as the number rose.

The candidates and their supporters defied the heavy downpour during the procession as they danced to the loud music and solidary songs that kept them entertained.

The flag-off signalled the commencement of the party’s statewide campaign ahead of the 2027 general election, as the PDP mobilises its structures and supporters towards victory.

Speaking at the venue in his speech titled: ‘A Call to Liberation,’ the party’s governorship candidate, Adebutu, urged supporters and indigenes to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) promising to deliver quality governance if elected.

Adebutu said Ogun people must end the era of non-performance, corruption and misgovernance and vote the PDP for liberation.

He urged residents and party supporters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP on February 6, 2027; stand by their votes and resist intimidation.

He promised to formulate policies that would make people benefit from the dividends of democracy, highlighting resilient economy, a corruption-free work environment among other areas of focus.

Listing the seven key areas of his plans for the people, he promised to increase security, return local government autonomy, regional development, physical planning and transportation, rural and urban development, agricultural and economic development, development of women, youth and sports, enhancement of education, healthcare and social services, among others.

He also assured the people that their livelihood would not be frustrated by their political affiliation.

He said: “Immediately we have been voted in, workers and pensioners will get their entitlements. We will stop the double taxation currently choking our market women and other traders. We will never surrender our heritage to those who will destroy it.”

On her part, the deputy governorship candidate, Showunmi-Kolapo, assured the people of Ogun of quality leadership, stating that she was happy that supporters and residents at large defied the rain and stood by her and Adebutu.

She said the people of the state would bid poverty and maladministration goodbye once the PDP takes over the reins under the administration of Adebutu.

Showunmi-Kolapo argued that it was Adebutu’s turn to govern the state. “I want to assure you all that in Ogun State, there is freedom, relief is here. (ITURA DE). The last time we flagged off the National Assembly campaign, it rained and we moved in the rain.

“Today as well, we are flagging off our governorship campaign, it rained and we moved in it. Don’t let them deceive you, we will gather like this during the inauguration of Hon. Ladi Adebutu as governor. Egba people, stand by your own.

“Former governors Ibikunle Amosun, Osoba, Gbenga Daniel have governed Ogun, among others. The Adebutu family has been supporting and empowering the people of Ogun State. We want to tell the governor (Dapo Abiodun) that he should release the governorship seat, it’s Adebutu’s turn,” she said.

The Ogun PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, in his remarks, called on the electorate to vote Adebutu, saying their overwhelming show of support would be reciprocated with provision of basic social amenities and good governance in general.

He told the crowd of supporters: “Ladi Adebutu stood by us. That is why we will not allow an Ekiti man to come and rule our state. We don’t know wether he is a Lagos man, or Ekiti, but we won’t allow strangers to govern Ogun. Ogun people, let us use the Osun model. Stand by your votes.”

Other party leaders seized the occasion to unveil key campaign messages and rally voters behind the party’s candidates across Ogun State.