Tinubu Felicitates Renowned Columnist, Prof Adebayo Williams, At 75

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated renowned columnist, scholar, literary critic, and public intellectual, Prof Adebayo Williams, on his 75th birthday on September 9, 2026.

The president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described him as a distinguished Nigerian whose contributions to scholarship, literature, journalism, and intellectual discourse have enriched Nigerian society and beyond.

Tinubu also acknowledged Prof. Williams’ remarkable career as a university teacher and scholar, particularly his contributions to the study of African literature, culture and society.

While highlighting his longstanding commitment to democracy and good governance, the president described him as a friend and ally who also sacrificed for the democracy the country presently enjoys.

According to Tinubu, “Prof. Williams has, through his writings, teaching and intellectual engagements, inspired generations of students, academics, writers and readers.

“He has made significant contributions to the understanding and appreciation of Nigeria’s social and cultural heritage.

“He distinguished himself as a formidable intellectual whose scholarship, writings and commitment to knowledge have continued to illuminate our national conversation.

“Prof. Williams’ 75th birthday is therefore an occasion to celebrate not only a remarkable personality but also to honour a life devoted to learning, literature and service of humanity.”

The president prayed that Almighty God will grant Prof. Williams good health, wisdom and strength as he continues his service to Nigeria and humanity.