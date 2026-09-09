NCAA, NAICOM Sign Landmark MoU to Deepen Aviation Insurance, Safety

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Wednesday in Abuja, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation and collaboration in the regulation and oversight of aviation insurance in Nigeria.

The MoU was signed by the Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, and NAICOM’s Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin.

Speaking at the ceremony, Najomo said the epoch-making event culminated from a long-standing collaborative relationship between the two regulatory institutions and reinforces a shared commitment to strengthening aviation safety, financial resilience, regulatory compliance, and the protection of the travelling public and other aviation stakeholders.

The MoU also gave birth to the formal establishment of a Joint Technical Committee on Aviation Insurance co-chaired by representatives from the NCAA and NAICOM.

The DGCA noted that aviation remains a paradoxical industry that is globally recognised as the safest mode of transportation, yet characterised by high-impact operational risks.

“As the authority statutorily responsible for regulating and mitigating these risks at the state level, our safety mandate must be complemented by a robust, transparent and verifiable insurance framework. This partnership with NAICOM strengthens that foundation and reinforces the operational safety and financial resilience of the Nigerian aviation sector.

“For several years, NCAA and NAICOM have worked closely, with NAICOM providing expert assessments on the adequacy and viability of insurance policies procured by aviation operators in compliance with Part 18.14 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023,” he explained.

The MoU, he further said, deepens the cooperation, enhances stakeholder confidence and supports cost-efficient operations while addressing challenges faced by Nigerian operators.

He stated that the collaboration will promote sustainable insurance practices, minimise avoidable regulatory and operational challenges, while supporting the long-term growth and resilience of Nigeria’s aviation industry, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

He commended the Joint Technical Teams of the NCAA and NAICOM for the diligence and professionalism demonstrated in developing the MoU.

He expressed confidence that the Joint Technical Committee established under this framework will discharge its responsibilities diligently and ensure that the objectives of this partnership translate into measurable improvements in aviation insurance compliance and oversight.

“This partnership provides a stronger institutional framework for achieving both aviation safety and adequate financial protection.

In his remarks, the NAICOM CEO, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, said the occasion represents not only the strengthening of institutional cooperation, but also a clear affirmation of a shared regulatory commitment to the safety, integrity and resilience of the Nigerian aviation ecosystem.

He said given the nature of aviation operations; effective insurance protection is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is an essential risk management tool that safeguards the lives of travellers, the property, and the businesses within the broader economy.

Omosehin further stated that it is imperative that regulators work together to ensure that insurance agreements supporting the aviation sector remain adequate, remain valid and responsive to emerging risks.

He further explained that in the event of a serious accident in aviation, the level of protection that has been provided for people is resilient enough to put smiles on the faces of families of those who are affected, and businesses or entities that are also impacted.

“We are laying the foundation of what I call the stronger framework of cooperation that will ultimately benefit the aviation sector, that will benefit the insurance industry and overall, the Nigerian economy,” he noted.

Also commenting, the Director, Air Transport Regulation, NCAA, Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, said the MoU must be supported by adequate underwriting capacity, contract certainty, appropriate risk retention and effective regulatory compliance and enforcement.

She also indicated that the MoU provides an important platform for addressing emerging challenges within the aviation insurance landscape and supporting an environment that enhances risk management, improves contract certainty, promotes access to aircraft leasing and financing, and strengthens the overall financial resilience of Nigerian aviation operators.