Fresh Crisis Hits Ondo APC over Alleged Control of 2027 Election Funds

Fidelis David in Akure

Fresh tension is brewing within the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as some National Assembly candidates recently kicked against an alleged committee said to have been constituted by the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to manage funds expected from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja for the 2027 general election.

The alleged committee is said to comprise the state Commissioner for Finance, Omowunmi Isaac; Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Ayorinde Olawoye; the governor’s younger brother, William Aiyedatiwa; his Chief of Protocol, Abayomi Olasanya; and Banjo Ayodele.

However, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement, Steve Bayode Otaloro, has dismissed the existence of such a committee, describing the report as a rumour allegedly being propagated by individuals seeking to create divisions in the state APC.

Despite the denial, some party candidates, particularly those contesting the senatorial and House of Representatives seats, have expressed reservations over the alleged arrangement, citing what they described as a lack of confidence in the governor’s commitment to the success of the APC, especially its National Assembly candidates, in the forthcoming elections.

A reliable source within the party, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that Aiyedatiwa, who is also the Ondo State Coordinator of the Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima 2027 Campaign Organisation, had allegedly constituted a committee to manage election funds expected from the APC National Secretariat.

The source said the candidates had obtained details of the alleged committee and were worried that the funds could be diverted to support candidates loyal to the governor who are contesting against APC candidates on the platforms of other political parties.

The development came amid allegations of anti-party activities against the governor, with some party members claiming that Aiyedatiwa became unhappy with the APC after aspirants he allegedly backed for National Assembly tickets lost in the party’s primaries.

Some members have also accused the governor of allegedly sponsoring a group known as the ‘Rainbow Coalition’, through which some of the aspirants who lost the APC tickets are now contesting the 2027 elections on the platforms of other political parties.

Among those who lost the APC tickets and have since emerged as candidates of other parties are Mathew Oyerinmade, popularly known as MATO, now the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ondo South senatorial district; Prince Idowu Mafimisebi, who is contesting the Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency seat on the PDP platform; and Tajudeen Akinfisoye, popularly known as Small Alhaji, who is contesting the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Governor Aiyedatiwa has, however, twice within one week denied asking any aspirant or candidate to contest against APC candidates on the platform of another political party. While dismissing the allegations of anti-party activities, the governor described his accusers as “naysayers, blackmailers and slanderers.”

He said: “I have zero tolerance for anti-party activities. I have never engaged in anti-party activities in my life.”

Re-echoing the governor’s position, Otaloro said the report was untrue and should be regarded as “nothing more than a rumour being deliberately propagated by individuals” working against the interest of the APC and seeking to create division within the party ahead of the general election.

According to him, “Aiyedatiwa, as leader of the APC in Ondo State, is committed to inclusiveness, consultation and carrying all stakeholders along, noting that structures such as the Governor’s Advisory Council, Elders Council and Party Executive Committee had been established to broaden participation in decision-making.

He said: “It is, therefore, misleading to suggest that the governor would establish a structure involving only members of his so-called ‘kitchen cabinet’ to manage election funds or campaign affairs without the involvement of relevant party stakeholders.”

But despite the double refutation from the governor and the government, notwithstanding, one of the APC National Assembly candidates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed the denials, alleging that they were aimed at creating a favourable impression before the national leadership of the party.

The candidate alleged that the governor’s public denial was intended to convince the APC national leadership to entrust him with the party’s election funds, which he claimed could later be used selectively against candidates perceived not to be loyal to the governor.

“This is part of the governor’s camp game plan. The intention is to publicly deny their involvement but secretly work against the party candidates,” he alleged.

He challenged the governor to demonstrate his commitment to the APC by asking aspirants he allegedly backed for the party’s tickets to withdraw cases filed against some of his colleagues, while also urging those who had moved to other parties to withdraw from the race.

The candidate also questioned the presence of some political appointees at the recent declarations of Oyerinmade and Mafimisebi, asking: “Is it possible for these appointees to attend such a political event without getting the approval of the governor? This is politics.”

He maintained that the alleged election funds committee was part of a broader plan to influence the 2027 contests, a claim the governor and his aides have consistently rejected.