Elizabeth Musa wins Innovative Media Personality of the Year Awar

Victoria Ojiako

Elizabeth Musa, Programme Lead and Anchor of Business Morning Live on BusinessDay Television, has won the Innovative Media Personality of the Year award.

Musa emerged winner of the category at the Golden Prestigious Icons Awards 2025, following a voting process that recognised her contributions to Nigeria’s media industry.

Speaking on the recognition, Musa said she was initially notified about the nomination through social media and was unfamiliar with the awards platform.

She said she subsequently conducted due diligence on the organisation and the awards before appreciating the nomination.

“I was genuinely honoured that someone had taken the time to nominate me,” she said.

Musa explained that she did not apply for the award, noting that the nomination-based process suggested that someone had been following her work and considered her deserving of the recognition.

According to her, consistency, persistence, resilience and versatility across different media platforms may have contributed to her nomination.

She said her career had exposed her to radio, television, print, content creation and podcasting, as well as media training and international and diplomatic discussions.

“For a category like Innovative Media Personality of the Year, I believe it was that combination of versatility, experience and my willingness to keep evolving that resonated with the organisers,” she said.

Musa described her emergence as winner as exciting and expressed gratitude to those who voted for her, particularly because it was a voting category.

She said the recognition validated her work but also represented the beginning of greater responsibilities and opportunities.

The journalist said she had been privileged to contribute to important projects at BusinessDay, including playing a pioneering role in the development of BusinessDay Television.

“Being part of a new project, helping to shape its direction and being at the forefront of building something from the ground up is certainly not easy,” she said.

On the evolving media landscape, she said artificial intelligence and changing audience behaviour had created new opportunities for media professionals.

She identified digital content, podcasts, online courses, video courses, educational content and new media products as areas with significant growth potential.

“I think the future really belongs to media professionals who can combine strong storytelling with technology and understand how to build communities around their content,” she said.

Looking ahead, Musa said she would continue creating, growing and using available platforms to make an impact.

She said her future plans included more storytelling, content, conversations and innovation, while trusting God with the bigger picture.

Musa is a broadcast journalist, business storyteller and professional events compere with close to a decade of experience in television, multimedia storytelling and live events across Africa.

She currently leads and anchors Business Morning Live on BusinessDay Television, where she engages business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and industry experts on issues shaping Nigeria’s economy and business environment.

She previously worked as a producer and presenter on Breakfast Central, the pan-African morning programme on News Central Television.

Musa holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from the University of Benin, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications from the University of Lagos and a degree in Media Innovation from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

She also holds an additional certification from the University of Johannesburg.