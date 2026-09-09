2027 Elections: Army Charges Personnel to Remain Neutral, Professional 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 General Elections, the Nigerian Army has charged its personnel to maintain strict political neutrality, professionalism and respect for the rule of law while supporting election security operations.

The charge was issued at the 81 Division Nigerian Army Sensitisation Lecture on the Conduct of Armed Forces Personnel during the 2027 General Elections, held on September 1, 2026.

The lecture, organised by Headquarters 81 Division, brought together commanders, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, representatives of sister services and other security agencies, as well as resource persons and discussants, to deepen participants’ understanding of the legal and operational responsibilities associated with election security.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General AA Babalola, said the engagement formed part of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to continuous professional development and the responsible discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

According to him, military participation in election security is a constitutionally regulated supporting responsibility undertaken only under lawful authority and prescribed conditions.

He reminded personnel that the Armed Forces remain subordinate to constitutionally established civil authority, noting that Sections 217(2)(c) and 218 of the Constitution provide the legal basis for deploying the military in aid of civil authorities when directed by the President.

The GOC stressed that every commander and soldier must understand the responsibilities and limitations governing such deployments and strictly comply with lawful directives, approved Rules of Engagement, the Code of Conduct and the established chain of command.

Beyond understanding military orders, he said personnel must also be conversant with the Constitution, the Armed Forces Act, the Electoral Act, INEC guidelines, service regulations and other directives governing election security.

“Therefore, ignorance of the law cannot be given as an excuse,” he warned, emphasising the consequences of unlawful or unprofessional conduct.

The GOC further charged commanders to ensure that deployed personnel understood the lawful thresholds governing searches, arrests, the use of force, the treatment of civilians and the protection of fundamental human rights.

While acknowledging the supporting role of the Armed Forces during elections, Major General Babalola emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains the primary agency responsible for maintaining public safety and order during elections.

He said effective election security would therefore depend on cooperation among participating agencies, adding that tactical success could not be separated from legality, proportionality, restraint and the preservation of public confidence.

A major concern highlighted during the engagement was political neutrality.

The GOC warned that the neutrality of service personnel must remain “absolute and evident”, stressing that unprofessional conduct by individual personnel could undermine the reputation and credibility of security institutions.

The sensitisation lecture also reflected the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W Shaibu, which seeks to transform the Nigerian Army into a professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force capable of discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

The philosophy, the GOC noted, rests on five pillars: Professional Excellence, Robust Administration, Operational Readiness, Strategic Cooperation and Exemplary Leadership, anchored on a Soldier-First Culture that prioritises personnel welfare, training, dignity, empowerment and institutional credibility.

In his opening remarks, the Special Guest of Honour, the Commander, Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Major General AO Adereti, similarly stressed the importance of professionalism and constitutional loyalty as the country approaches the elections.

He described the sensitisation as a timely and strategically significant engagement designed to strengthen constitutional order, responsible security conduct and confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

According to him, elections increasingly take place within complex security environments characterised by political polarisation, violent extremism, organised crime, cyber threats, misinformation and technology-enabled manipulation.

He warned that hate speech, fake news, inflammatory narratives and coordinated attempts to provoke security personnel could heighten tensions and undermine public confidence.

For the Armed Forces, he said, the response must be based on intelligence-led planning, strategic communication, institutional cooperation and disciplined action at every level of command.

Major General Adereti maintained that the Armed Forces must remain a stabilising national institution whose conduct reassures citizens and reinforces confidence in democratic governance.

He therefore urged personnel not to become involved in partisan controversies or engage in actions, associations or public communications capable of suggesting political preference.

“Neutrality must be absolute, visible and sustained before, during and after the elections,” he said.

He further emphasised that every deployment must be guided by lawful authority, clearly defined responsibilities, approved Rules of Engagement and respect for fundamental human rights.

The Special Guest of Honour also underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, reiterating that the Nigeria Police Force remains the lead agency for election security and the maintenance of public order, while the Armed Forces and other security agencies operate in supporting capacities underin established constitutional and operational arrangements.

For him, the success of election security would depend not only on operational preparedness but also on mutual respect, timely intelligence sharing, a clear understanding of institutional boundaries and seamless coordination.

As the lecture progressed, participants were encouraged to examine existing assumptions, ask questions and seek clarification on the legal authorities and operational limitations surrounding military participation in election security.

The objective, the GOC said, was to ensure that no uncertainty remained unresolved before personnel were deployed for sensitive national assignments.