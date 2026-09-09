AVM Suleh Charges NAF Personnel to Embrace Sportsmanship as Vital Ingredient of National Security 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, has urged Nigerian Air Force personnel to embrace sportsmanship as part of their professional responsibility, describing it as a vital ingredient for strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

Air Vice Marshal Suleh made the call in Lagos at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Third Quarter Headquarters Intra-Command Sports Competition, organised for personnel of Logistics Command and co-located units in the Lagos area.

Air Vice Marshal Suleh said the competition showcased teamwork, endurance and tactical excellence across football, volleyball, basketball and handball, reflecting the qualities required of a combat-ready force.

According to him, the quarterly sporting event is more than a contest for medals and trophies; it is a true test of resilience, discipline and unity.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the Chief of the Air Staff’s command philosophy of promoting physical fitness, mental alertness and high morale among personnel.

Air Vice Marshal Suleh added that a capable fighting force is built not only in classrooms and operational theatres but also on the sports field, where esprit de corps is developed and strengthened.

The AOC congratulated all participating teams and athletes for their discipline, fair play and determination, while the captain of the winning Logistics football team, Sergeant Idoko Emmanuel, thanked God for the team’s victory. Senior officers from various arms of the Nigerian Armed Forces attended the event.

The week-long competition was held across three venues — the NAFOM Gym, AMAO Court and ATO Field — and featured four competing groups: Group A, comprising HQ Logistics Command, 641 Communications, AFSS Ikeja and 613 FPG; Group B, made up of 643 ESD, 661 NAFH, 081 PAG/DOP and AETSC; Group C, comprising 651 BSG, 057 PIG, 051 PMG and 015 SIG; and Group D, comprising 631 ACMD, NADC, 304 HAG and 355 RW.

At the close of the tournament, organisers released an official medal table showing results across all four disciplines. In basketball, Group D won Gold, Group B took Silver, and Group A settled for Bronze.

In volleyball, Group D again claimed Gold, with Group B taking Silver and Group A Bronze. In handball, Group B won Gold, Group A took Silver, and Group D settled for Bronze.

In football, Group A emerged Gold medallists, Group B took Silver, and Group C claimed Bronze.

Tallying medals across all four sports, Group D finished with 2 Gold and 1 Bronze to top the overall standings in 1st position. Group B followed in 2nd place with 1 Gold and 3 Silver medals.

Group A placed 3rd overall with 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals. Group C finished 4th, with a single Bronze medal from the football event.