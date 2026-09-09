2027: Katsina Assembly Endorses Radda’s Re-election

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State House of Assembly has endorsed Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for a second term and pledged its support for his re-election in the 2027 governorship election.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, revealed the Assembly’s position on Tuesday during the presentation of the N828.64 billion 2027 Appropriation Bill by Governor Radda at the Assembly Chamber in Katsina.

He also pledged the commitment of the lawmakers to give the proposed budget speedy consideration and passage to enable the government to sustain the implementation of its programmes and projects across the state.

He described the budget presentation as significant, being the final budget of Radda’s first tenure and the last budget to be presented before the expiration of the 8th Assembly.

The speaker said the executive and legislature had maintained a cordial working relationship over the past four years, which, he noted, had contributed to developments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, security and human capital development.

Daura said: “On behalf of honourable members, I appreciate Your Excellency for your support to this House. We also commend you for the developmental projects and programmes across the state.”

He noted that the 8th Assembly had passed more than 50 bills, considered several motions and carried out oversight functions aimed at promoting the interests of the people.

He assured the governor that the House would carefully scrutinise the 2027 budget and pass it within the shortest possible time.

He further declared the Assembly’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Daura said the occasion would be his last time receiving Governor Radda as Speaker of the 8th Assembly, expressing gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the state.

He urged returning and newly elected lawmakers to remain united and committed to the development of Katsina State, while sustaining cooperation between the legislature and executive.

He prayed for God’s guidance, protection and success for Governor Radda in his bid for a second term.