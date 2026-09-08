Tinubu Mourns State House Assistant Media Director, Peter Onwubuariri

.Describes his demise as a painful loss to Presidency, media community and the nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing after a prolonged illness of Assistant Director, Media, at the State House, Abuja, Mr Peter Chijioke Onwubuariri.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the death of the veteran journalist and public servant as a painful loss to the Presidency, the News Agency of Nigeria, the media community and the nation.

Tinubu commended the late Onwubuariri for his dedication, professionalism and commitment to duty, noting that his years of service across three administrations reflected his competence, loyalty to the nation and enduring commitment to public service.

According to the President: “Peter was a dedicated journalist and a committed public servant whose professionalism and calm disposition earned him the respect of his colleagues and associates. His years of service to three administrations are a testament to his competence, integrity and commitment to duty.

“His passing is a great loss to the Presidential Villa, the media fraternity and Nigeria. He will be remembered for his diligence, his wealth of experience and his contributions to journalism and national service.”

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to Onwubuariri’s wife, Catherine, his three children, extended family, colleagues and friends.

The President prayed that God Almighty grant the family the strength to bear the loss and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Onwubuariri, a former North American Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was posted to the Presidential Villa in 2014 and subsequently served in the media teams of three successive administrations — those of Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu.

A consummate journalist, Onwubuariri covered a broad range of critical national and international issues, including foreign affairs, telecommunications, politics and finance. He brought extensive professional experience, sound judgment, and a deep understanding of how government and the media work to his assignments.

Before his posting to the Presidential Villa, he rose through the ranks at the News Agency of Nigeria. He served as an Assistant Editor-in-Chief, contributing significantly to the agency’s journalism and editorial operations.