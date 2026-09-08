Court Restrains Lizzy Anjorin Over Priscilla Ojo Mkambala’s Son

A Lagos State High Court has restrained Nollywood actress, Elizabeth Lawal, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin, from publishing or circulating photographs of the one-year-old son of actress Priscilla Ojo Mkambala and her husband, Tanzanian Singer, Juma Mussa Mkambala aka Juma Jux.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya granted the interim order on September 2, 2026, in Suit No. LD/ADR/6646/2026, following an ex-parte application filed by Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, Juma Mussa Mkambala, and their son, Master Rakeem Mkambala.

The court barred Anjorin, her agents, representatives, emplo-yees or anyone acting under her authority from publishing, posting, uploading, circulating or broadcasting photographs of Rakeem on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok. The order also restrained the actress from publishing or broadcasting editorials concerning the Applicants on the listed social media platforms, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice.

The court specifically identified several social media accounts allegedly linked to Anjorin, including Instagram accounts and a Facebook page, and directed her to cease and desist from the prohibited publications.

The development is the latest in a long-running public dispute between Anjorin and members of Priscilla’s family, which has previously included a ₦1 billion defamation suit filed by Priscilla’s mother, actress Iyabo Ojo.

The order remains an interim measure, and does not constitute a final determination of the dispute. Anjorin has since challenged the court action publicly, according to reports published on Friday.