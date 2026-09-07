Your Reputation Is Your Greatest Capital, Lawal Garba Tells ABU Students

Renowned business executive and entrepreneur, Lawal Garba, has returned to his alma mater, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, with a message to students that integrity, excellence and resilience remain critical ingredients for lasting success.

Garba, Chairman/CEO of Trobell International Nigeria Ltd, spoke at the weekend during the second edition of ABU’s “Lunch with the Vice-Chancellor” programme at the Yusufu Bala Usman Hall, Main Campus, Samaru.

The programme was introduced last year to provide a relaxed platform for interaction between the Vice-Chancellor, students and accomplished personalities who can share experiences capable of shaping their academic and professional development.

Delivering the keynote lecture, “The Lawal Garba Way: Building Enterprises, Creating Opportunities, Transforming Lives,” Garba told students that his journey from Quantity Surveying graduate to successful entrepreneur was built not on privilege, but persistence, discipline, hard work and faith.

Garba, FNIQS, MFR, who distinguished himself professionally as a Quantity Surveyor, became the first graduate of the discipline to establish a property cost-control function in Nigeria’s banking sector.

He said success did not come overnight, recalling missed opportunities, setbacks and difficult decisions, including walking away from short-term gains that conflicted with his long-term values.

According to him, Trobell Nigeria Ltd began modestly, building its reputation through competence and trust.

“In one early project, we were selected not because we were the biggest firm, but the client believed in our commitment to deliver,” he said, adding that the experience reinforced his conviction that credibility often matters more than size.

Garba outlined five major lessons for the students: integrity, excellence, continuous learning, relationships and resilience.

“Integrity is everything,” he declared, noting that he had witnessed multimillion-naira contracts awarded largely on the strength of trust built over many years.

He also urged students to pursue excellence in seemingly insignificant details and continuously update their knowledge.

“The day you stop learning is the day you start becoming irrelevant,” Garba said, recalling how professionals who failed to embrace digital tools and modern project-management systems gradually lost relevance.

He similarly emphasised networking, saying some of his biggest opportunities came through relationships rather than formal applications.

“Treat everyone with dignity. Maintain relationships. One conversation can change your life forever,” he advised.

On resilience, Garba told the students that failure should be regarded as part of the journey to success rather than its opposite.

He described Nigeria as one of the world’s most promising countries, pointing to opportunities in agriculture, technology, mining, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, the digital economy and creative industries.

Garba urged students to acquire marketable skills and read beyond their academic disciplines, recalling how he complemented his Quantity Surveying education with knowledge of business and management.

He also challenged them to embrace leadership as service, stressing that the greatest satisfaction from success comes from creating opportunities for others and improving communities.

Expressing gratitude to ABU for the opportunity to return and share his experience, Garba urged the university to continue producing leaders, innovators and nation-builders capable of transforming Nigeria and Africa.