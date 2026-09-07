  • Monday, 7th September, 2026

NIA Inaugurates Agricultural Insurance and Reinsurance Technical Committees

Business | 1 second ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), has inaugurated two new Technical Committees; the Agricultural Insurance Technical Committee and the Reinsurance Technical Committee, as part of efforts to strengthen technical expertise, promote best practices, and build capacity in these specialised areas of insurance and across the industry.

Following the inauguration of the new committees, the NIA now has a total of 16 Technical Committees.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Director-General of the NIA, Mrs. Bola Odukale, described the association’s technical committees as an essential platform for advancing the industry. She explained that the two new committees were inaugurated in response to calls from Governing Council members and other industry stakeholders for dedicated committees to address emerging issues and reinforce professional practice in these key segments of insurance.

Odukale noted that the Agricultural Insurance Technical Committee would  focus on promoting best practices in agricultural insurance, while strengthening members’ capabilities in underwriting and claims management for agricultural insurance business. The DG further stated that the Reinsurance Technical Committee would  focus on reinsurance matters and practices, while enhancing the capacity of member companies in reinsurance underwriting and claims management.

As part of the inauguration, members of the two Technical Committees were briefed on their roles, responsibilities, and expected contributions to industry growth. Thereafter, elections were held to put the leadership structures of both committees in place.

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