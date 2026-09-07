FairMoney Surpasses 30 Million Registered Users in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

FairMoney Microfinance Bank, a CBN-licensed digital financial institution in Nigeria, has surpassed 30 million registered users in the country, marking a significant milestone in its mission to make financial services more accessible to Nigerians.

The company in a statement said the milestone represented more than growth, adding that it reflects the growing number of Nigerians choosing FairMoney for their everyday financial needs.

“Today, millions of people use FairMoney to borrow, save, transfer money, pay bills, use cards, finance assets through its technology-enabled banking platform for individuals and businesses.

“Reaching more than 30 million registered users demonstrates how technology can help extend formal financial services to more Nigerians, including individuals and businesses who may face barriers to traditional financial services, such as extensive paperwork, limited access to physical bank branches or limited formal credit history,” it said.

Managing Director of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Henry Obiekea, said: “Surpassing 30 million registered users is an important milestone for FairMoney, but its greatest significance is the trust millions of Nigerians have placed in us to support their everyday financial lives. We are grateful for that trust, and we do not take it for granted. It reinforces our responsibility to continue providing simple, accessible and reliable financial services that help more Nigerians participate in the formal financial system and achieve their financial goals.”