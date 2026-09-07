Ethiopian Expands Operations in Nigeria, Adds Port Harcourt

Chinedu Eze

Africa`s most profitable carrier, Ethiopian Airlines has further strengthened its presence in Nigeria with increased flight frequencies and the introduction of a new service to Port Harcourt, thus reinforcing the airline’s long-term commitment to one of its most important African markets.

Under the expansion, Ethiopian Airlines has increased its Lagos operation to 21 weekly flights, offering up to three daily services, while also increasing frequencies to Kano by 4 bringing the total to 11 flights a week The airline will additionally commence four weekly flights to Port Harcourt, complementing its existing services to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Enugu. With the PH flight, ET would be operating 53 weekly flights to Nigeria

Speaking on the expansion, the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, , Firiehiwot Mekonnen, said the increased capacity reflects the airline’s confidence in Nigeria’s aviation market and its wider economic potential.

“Nigeria remains a very important market for Ethiopian Airlines. By increasing our frequencies and adding Port Harcourt, we are giving passengers more flexibility, greater seat availability, better connectivity, and access to more attractive and competitive fares,” Mekonnen said.

She further explained that the expansion goes beyond passenger convenience and will contribute to Nigeria’s tourism, trade, investment, and employment while creating additional business opportunities for local service providers.

“Every additional flight creates economic activity. It means more business for Nigerian ground handling companies, airports, travel agencies, hotels, transport providers, catering, and other local service providers, while also creating direct and indirect employment opportunities,” she explained.