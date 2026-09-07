FG Reforms Drive 12.3% Growth in Nigerian Ports’ Cargo Throughput

.Vessel traffic rises 14.4% as outward cargo jumps 22%

.Container traffic hits 602,392 TEUs

.Vehicle traffic up 18.3%

Eromosele Abiodun

The federal government’s ongoing reforms in the maritime sector are beginning to yield tangible results, with the nation’s ports recording significant growth in cargo throughput, vessel traffic, container movements and vehicle traffic in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026.

The latest performance indicates strengthening activity across Nigeria’s seaports, with several key operational indicators recording double-digit growth during the period under review.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) Operational Performance Report for Q2 2026, cargo throughput rose by 12.3 per cent year-on-year, while the number of ocean-going vessels handled increased by 14.4 per cent.

The report also showed an 11.3 per cent increase in container traffic, an 18.3 per cent rise in vehicle traffic and significant growth in service boat operations, pointing to increased utilisation of the nation’s maritime infrastructure.

Commenting on the performance, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said the growth in cargo volumes and ship calls underscored the resilience of Nigerian ports and their growing capacity to facilitate trade.

“The increase in cargo volumes and ship calls underscores the continued resilience of the nation’s seaports to facilitate trade and be more competitive,” Dantsoho said.

A breakdown of the report showed that cargo throughput increased from 31,825,592 metric tonnes in Q2 2025 to 35,740,362 metric tonnes in Q2 2026, representing a 12.3 per cent increase.

By trade category, inward cargo accounted for 56.8 per cent of total cargo handled during the quarter, while outward cargo represented 41.9 per cent. Transshipment cargo contributed 488,364 metric tonnes, accounting for approximately 1.4 per cent of total throughput.

The report further revealed that inward cargo increased by 7.7 per cent, while outward cargo surged by 22 per cent, signalling stronger export activity during the period.

The growth in outward cargo is particularly significant for Nigeria as the federal government intensifies efforts to diversify the economy, expand non-oil exports and improve the country’s trade competitiveness.

Vessel Traffic Rises

The number of ocean-going vessels completed at Nigerian ports rose from 1,050 in Q2 2025 to 1,201 in Q2 2026, representing a 14.4 per cent increase.

The Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of ocean-going vessels also increased significantly, rising from 40.87 million tonnes to 49.95 million tonnes, representing a 22.2 per cent growth.

The increase in both vessel calls and tonnage suggests higher levels of maritime activity and growing demand for Nigeria’s port facilities.

Service boat operations also recorded strong growth during the quarter.

The number of service boats completed rose by 22.3 per cent, from 3,554 in Q2 2025 to 4,347 in Q2 2026. The associated Gross Registered Tonnage increased by 62.4 per cent, from 1.06 million tonnes to 1.73 million tonnes.

Container Traffic Hits 602,392 TEUs

Container traffic also maintained its upward trajectory, increasing by 11.3 per cent from 541,229 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in Q2 2025 to 602,392 TEUs in Q2 2026.

According to the report, inward laden containers increased by 6.3 per cent and accounted for approximately 51.5 per cent of total container traffic.

Outward laden containers, however, declined marginally by 3.9 per cent, while empty container traffic increased by 13.9 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

A notable development during the quarter was the emergence of transshipment container traffic, which stood at 29,038 TEUs compared with no recorded movement in the corresponding period of 2025.

The NPA said the development reflected “the growing importance of transshipment operations within the Nigerian port system.”

The authority further identified the sustained growth in transshipment activity as a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to position its ports as a regional maritime hub.

“The emergence and continued growth of transshipment traffic continues to position Nigerian ports as an emerging regional transshipment hub. The ongoing Port Modernisation, if completed with sustained investment in infrastructure and commercial engagement with shipping lines, will further enhance this opportunity,” the report stated.

Vehicle Traffic Up 18.3%

Vehicle traffic also recorded significant growth during the quarter, with 44,147 units handled in Q2 2026 compared with 37,306 units in Q2 2025, representing an 18.3 per cent increase.

The NPA attributed the growth largely to improved automobile import activities, supported by greater stability in the exchange rate.

The authority noted that the overall performance reflected broad-based improvement across the port system, particularly in cargo throughput, vessel traffic, container movements, vehicle traffic and berth utilisation.

“The Second Quarter of 2026 recorded encouraging operational performance across the Nigerian ports, with sustained growth in ship traffic, cargo throughput, container movements, vehicle traffic, and berth utilisation,” the report stated.

NPA Targets Infrastructure Overhaul

Dantsoho said the authority’s core priority for 2026 remained a massive infrastructure overhaul, supported by digital reforms and improvements in operational efficiency.

According to him, stakeholders should expect visible progress on the ground, beginning with the groundbreaking of major port modernisation projects.

He identified the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports as the centrepiece of the NPA’s infrastructure agenda, noting that both facilities had become outdated, with Apapa approaching a century of operation and Tin Can Island more than five decades old.

He added that the NPA was supporting the development of the Lekki and Badagry deep-sea ports to accommodate larger vessels, while efforts were also being intensified to revitalise the Eastern Ports and reduce pressure on the Lagos port complex.

On digital transformation, Dantsoho said the authority was prioritising the full implementation of the Port Community System (PCS) to streamline port operations, reduce manual bottlenecks and improve efficiency.

The PCS is expected to integrate with the National Single Window (NSW), which commenced operations in Q1 2026, creating a more unified digital ecosystem for trade and port-related activities.

“The authority is enhancing technology-driven security for 24-hour operations and strengthening collaboration with customs agents to tackle congestion and improve cargo evacuation,” he said.

Dantsoho added that the reforms were aimed at positioning Nigeria as a major trade and logistics hub in West Africa.

“The expected impact includes faster operations, lower logistics costs, increased trade volumes, and improved export competitiveness,” he added.