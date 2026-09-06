Wike: Tinubu is Our Brother, Rivers Will Back His 2027 Re-election

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is now “our brother,” insisting that the people of Rivers State would support the President’s bid for a second term in 2027.

Wike made the declaration yesterday, at a grand reception organised in his honour by the Rainbow Coalition in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, where he also recalled the support he received from the people of the area during his 2015 governorship campaign.



The event was attended by Senator Allwell Onyesoh; Kingsley Ogundu Chinda; Chima Boms; Sunny Ejekwu; OCJ Okocha; traditional rulers and other political leaders, among others.

Wike said his decision to attend the reception was informed by his longstanding relationship with the people of Ikwerre, recalling that the community stood by him when he contested the governorship of Rivers State in 2015.

According to him, despite the fact that the incumbent governor at the time was an Ikwerre son, the people of the area overwhelmingly supported his ambition.



“I was astonished to see the mammoth support from Ikwerre. To God be the glory, I won Ikwerre in that election of 2015. It was not easy, but you all stood firm and supported me,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor subsequently turned his attention to the meaning of political “brotherhood,” citing former governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the politician who, according to him, defined the concept.

Wike said brotherhood, in politics, should be based on who identifies with the people, cares about their welfare and supports their survival, rather than on blood relationship.



He argued that Tinubu had demonstrated such political brotherhood by making appointments and taking decisions which, according to him, had benefited Rivers State.

Wike specifically cited the appointment of Prof. Okechukwu Onuchukwu as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and the establishment of the University of Environment and Technology, Ogoni, as evidence of the President’s commitment to the state.



“Tinubu came and gave us the Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT. This means Tinubu is our brother. Tinubu came and gave us the Vice-Chancellor, University of Environment, Ogoni. This means Tinubu is our brother,” Wike said.



He also compared the federal appointments received by Rivers State under successive administrations since 1999, arguing that the state had received greater representation under Tinubu’s administration.



“Since 1999, we have had Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari. Let them identify the number of federal appointments that came to Rivers. Now, Tinubu has come and in just three years, look at the appointments of DGs, chairmen, executive directors and executive secretaries,” he said.



Wike declared that the political support of the Rainbow Coalition and his supporters would be mobilised for Tinubu in 2027.



“We have adopted him as our brother because he relates with us and because he identifies with our problems and he has solved our problems. And that is why we are saying ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will vote for you come 2027,” he said.



In his remarks, the Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Charles Wobodo in his remarks, pledged the support of the council and its people for Wike, Tinubu and the coalition’s candidates in the 2027 elections.







He described Wike as a leader whose political influence and achievements had earned him the confidence of the people, declaring that Ikwerre was prepared to support the political movement.



“Ikwerre is locked down for you, for President Tinubu, Ok Chinda and all the candidates. We will join and give you results,” the chairman said.



He further pledged that Ikwerre would deliver an overwhelming vote for Tinubu’s re-election, saying, “We love the President so much and we will give him the opportunity to come back for a second tenure. We will make sure Ikwerre delivers 100 per cent.”