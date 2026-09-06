Titilayo Adeh’s Innovation: Turning Problems into Possibilities 

For Titilayo Adeh, entrepreneurship is not just about building businesses; it is about spotting everyday problems and transforming them into meaningful solutions. The Nigerian-Canadian entrepreneur has steadily carved a distinctive niche for herself across beauty, photography, textured-hair care, education and wellness.

Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2020 with Beauty by Akinola Jane, a venture that combines beauty with confidence, individuality and self-expression. A year later, she launched Adehs Photography, turning her creative eye into a platform for capturing cherished memories and important milestones.

Her passion for textured hair subsequently inspired BAJNaturals, a brand created to address practical hair-care needs, particularly growth, moisture and protection. But Titilayo was not content to stop at products.

Her latest innovation, AquaLock, is perhaps her most intriguing yet. Launched on September 1, 2026, the shower-to-sleep bonnet is designed to address a familiar challenge among women who want to protect their hairstyles while maintaining their daily routines. By combining functions traditionally served by separate coverings, the innovation seeks to make hair protection simpler and more convenient.

Recognising that the right products must be accompanied by the right knowledge, Titilayo launched Hairducateme in 2026, an initiative focused on textured-hair education and helping consumers navigate the often-confusing world of hair care with greater confidence.

Her interests, however, extend beyond business. Through the Brant Women’s Soccer & Wellness Club and Brant Afrozumba, she has contributed to initiatives promoting fitness, friendship, culture and community, particularly among women.

What makes Titilayo’s story compelling is the consistency of her vision. Across seemingly different ventures, she continues to observe, identify gaps and create solutions.