El-Rufai Brothers: When Family Ties Turn Bitter 

The curtains have been drawn, the stage is set, and what should have remained a private family disagreement has suddenly become an uninvited public drama. At the centre of this unfolding spectacle are Bashir and Bello El-Rufai, two brothers whose once-familiar bond now appears caught in a storm of words, accusations and bruised emotions.

The sons of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are hardly strangers to the public gaze. Born into a family whose surname has long occupied Nigeria’s political theatre, the brothers have grown accustomed to the glare that follows their every move. But this time, the spotlight is not on politics, power or public office. It is on something far more intimate: the fragile business of brotherhood.

Bashir, whose outspoken personality has often made him a colourful presence in the public space, has never been known for whispering when he can make a declaration. His recent exchanges involving Bello have, however, added an especially dramatic chapter to the family narrative.

Bello, too, has found himself drawn into a contest that many would ordinarily expect brothers to settle far from cameras, microphones and social-media spectators.

For a family accustomed to the theatre of politics, this may be their most uncomfortable production yet. Their patriarch, Nasir El-Rufai, remains a towering figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, having served as Kaduna State governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Yet political storms eventually pass. Family wounds can be harder to heal.

For now, the El-Rufai brothers appear to be starring in a drama nobody in the family ordered, and one that desperately needs an elder to step onto the stage, lower the curtain and remind the protagonists that some battles are too costly to win, especially when the prize is a brother.