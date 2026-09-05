Regina Askia-Williams: My 10 Defining Moments from Nigeria to America 

From the village streams that shaped her childhood and identity to the stages of Nigeria and the clinics of America, the life of Regina Askia-Williams has been a remarkable journey of culture, courage, transformation and resilience, spanning what feels like several lifetimes. In this interview, she recounts the experiences that shaped her, from her university days and pageantry to modelling, memorable acting roles and her iconic years in Nollywood. Ferdinand Ekechukwu brings the excerpts:

1

. MY CHILDHOOD — AT MY GRANDPARENTS’ KNEES

My first ten years were among the most beautiful and foundational years of my life. During the summer, we left the city to stay in my maternal grandmother’s village and my paternal grandparents’ village. We picked fruit, swam in streams, made earthenware pots, attended church, watched Christmas masquerades and listened to folklore and tales by moonlight. We were not silver-spoon children, but we had every comfort. Extended family surrounded us, aunties helped raise us, a driver took us to school, and we even had an Italian cook. From my parents and grandparents, I learnt culture, community and survival. I can sew, sculpt, make earthenware, keep a home and live from the land. Those early experiences gave me identity, values and personhood. Today, I thank God that my mother is still with us at 94.

2. MISS UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS, 1988

Being crowned Miss University of Lagos in 1988 changed the direction of my life. I was studying Biology, but the crown introduced me to a larger public. It opened doors and taught me that visibility comes with responsibility. I began to understand that whatever platform I received should ultimately serve something greater than myself.

3. REPRESENTING NIGERIA INTERNATIONALLY

In 1990, I represented Nigeria at Miss Charm International in Leningrad, Russia, and emerged first runner-up. I also became the first Nigerian to compete at Miss International in Japan, where our traditional costume received outstanding recognition. I was not standing there only as Regina Askia; I was carrying Nigeria—our beauty, culture and dignity—with me.

4. MODELLING AND BECOMING A FAMILIAR FACE

Pageantry opened the way for a successful modelling career. I appeared in print and television campaigns for brands including Visine by Pfizer, Kessingsheen Hair Care and Collectibles. Modelling taught me discipline, confidence and how to communicate without words. Every image had to tell a story.

5. TOKUNBO JOHNSON IN FORTUNES

My acting breakthrough came in 1993 when I played Tokunbo Johnson in the NTA television series ‘Fortunes,’ later known as ‘Mega Fortunes.’ Tokunbo was bold, complicated and unforgettable. The role connected me with audiences across Nigeria and transformed me from a beauty queen and model into a nationally recognized actress.

6. MY NOLLYWOOD YEARS

The 1990s and early 2000s were defining years. I appeared in films including – Most Wanted, Full Moon, Suicide Mission, Vuga, The President’s Daughter and Festival of Fire. We created powerful stories with limited resources but enormous passion. I am proud to have contributed during the formative years of the industry now celebrated worldwide as Nollywood.

7. BEST ACTRESS — AFRO HOLLYWOOD, LONDON

Receiving the Best Actress in Nigeria award from Afro Hollywood London in 2000 was a memorable affirmation of my work. It reminded me that the long hours, demanding roles and personal sacrifices had been seen. It also confirmed that African stories and the artists who told them had value beyond our shores.

8. BEGINNING AGAIN IN AMERICA

This was the most daunting phase of my life. Relocating to the United States required me to begin again. Fame did not exempt me from struggle, hard work or responsibility. I returned to school and embraced nursing from the ground up. It was humbling and demanding, but it taught me that reinvention does not erase who you were—it reveals who you are still capable of becoming. Funny how my first experience of “hard life” was in America…

9. BECOMING A FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER

Graduating from Wagner College and becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner was one of my proudest achievements. Success now had a face. It was tangible. In acting, I helped tell people’s stories; in healthcare, I became part of their most vulnerable moments. My advocacy grew through the Campaign for Nursing Excellence in Nigeria, African Health Dialogues, Saturday Online Clinic and the Regina Askia-Williams Foundation.

10. FOUNDING REGINA MEDICAL SERVICES

Founding Regina Medical Services brought the different chapters of my life together—science, service, communication, beauty, wellness and advocacy. Opening our doors in 2023 fulfilled a dream of making quality healthcare more accessible, particularly to underserved communities in New Jersey. My journey has taught me that a woman does not have to be confined to one identity. She can wear the crown, face the camera, raise a family, return to school, care for the sick, build an institution and continue dreaming.