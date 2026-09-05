Group Urges FG to End Policy Stunting Seaport Development in Eastern Region

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





The Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) has again expressed deep concern over the continued abandonment of the seaports in the South-east region of Nigeria, saying that it’s high time the federal government lifted the “deliberate policy of underdevelopment”.



The leaders, comprising prominent Southeastern Nigerian intellectuals, traditional rulers and stakeholders, raised the alarm at its meeting in Enugu during which they exhaustively reviewed the state of the Nigerian nation as preparations for the 2027 general elections gathered steam.



In the communique issued after the meeting jointly signed by the duo of Prof. Elo Amucheazi, President, and Prof. Dozie Chukwuokolo, Secretary, the ILT noted that the stunted growth of seaports was intentionally engendered by federal authorities.



The group made it clear that right from the colonial era to post civil war period, there has been deliberate skewing of state policies to keep the Igbo perpetually marginalised and their economic growth stifled.



It expressed surprise that the neglect of seaports in Southeastern Nigeria has been sustained even when it has become obvious that the policy is hurting the nation’s economy with the congestion of Lagos ports and shortening the lifespan of roads by haulage vehicles.



ILT stated that over the years Nigeria’s successive federal governments have been living in denial of Igbo marginalisation and skirted around the issue instead of taking concrete steps to end the obnoxious policies.



To buttress the claims of marginalisation, the ILT cited not only the non-development of seaports but also the absence of standard gauge rail and good roads in Eastern Nigeria, and concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, while the federal government would be budgeting huge funds for other airports.



The group further listed widespread confiscation and destruction of Igbo properties in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria, the double standard in handling Nnamdi Kanu’s issue, and exclusion of Igbos in 34 key federal appointments.



Expressing regret that nothing has changed under the President Bola Tinubu administration, the Leaders of Thought lamented the compulsory retirement of an Igbo Deputy Inspector-General of Police to deny him the chance to become the Inspector-General, following the removal of former IG, Kayode Egbetokun.



Tinubu had cleared the way for an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) to become the new IG by approving the compulsory retirement of the DIGs with an Igbo man said to be the most senior and in pole position to be the next IG after Egbetokun.



“But when it came to the appointment of new Head of Service of the Federation, the President insisted that it must be done in order of seniority to benefit his fellow Yoruba man. What else is double standard?,” the ILT stated.



ILT lamented that Igbo people do not have oil wells whereas the wells are in their land, wondering why such deliberate efforts aimed at pinning down of Ndi Igbo in Nigeria should continue.



On the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, the Igbo Leaders of Thought noted that the federal government has displayed brazen bias against the IPOB leader whereas non-Igbo separatist agitators were being pampered.



“Sunday Igboho is now licensed by the Tinubu-led administration to carry arms and engaged by the government to fight terrorists in Yoruba land, but Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who never bore arms should be killed.



“We reject the transfer of Kanu to the seat of Caliphate. It is a show of insensitivity to the conscience of Ndi Igbo,” the ILT said.



The eminent Igbo group argued that Tinubu has no reason not to temper justice with mercy in Kanu’s travails, adding, when Chief Obafemi Awolowo was sent to a prison in the North-east during his treason trial, Dr. Azikiwe as the Governor-General, cancelled that and sent him to Calabar prison.



According to the ILT, the then Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. M.I Okpara “took good care of (Awolowo), provided his wife with cars, monthly salary and allowances as he did to the Premier of Western Region, D. S. Adegbenro,” adding that Tinubu should emulate such gestures.



While insisting that “Nnamdi Kanu is a prisoner of conscience”, ILT urged Tinubu to exercise his presidential prerogative and order his release immediately, without further delay.