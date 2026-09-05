Davido, Erigga Trade Words as Social Media Erupts  

Rapper Erigga recently shared a seemingly simple but pointed post on his X account that has amassed over 2.9 million views. What initially appeared to be an innocent observation quickly spiraled into a heated exchange involving backlash, insults, criticism and differing views about wealth, privilege and the struggles of artistes.

The post read: “Shoutout to all the musicians who don’t come from family money and had to grind for every single dollar they earn.”

At first, many users paid little attention to the post until Davido reacted to it in a strongly worded response. Quoting the post, he wrote: “No be we say make your pops no guard o. Shoutout to the ones that came from family money and still grind to the top. Comot here with that your useless motivation … imbecile.”

Davido’s response immediately reignited interest in the original post, drawing thousands of users to the conversation and prompting intense debate across social media.

Although many argued that Erigga had not directly referred to Davido, noting that he was clearly not the only artiste who came from a wealthy or influential background, others felt the rapper’s post was unnecessarily provocative. Some questioned why an established artiste would make such a statement, interpreting it as a criticism of those who grew up with financial privilege and may have had an easier path in the industry.

Others countered that wealth is not something to be condemned and that there is no inherent nobility in poverty. They argued that growing up with financial advantages does not automatically guarantee success, particularly in a competitive entertainment industry.

Davido also faced criticism over why he appeared to take the post personally. He accompanied his response with further comments, including: “No worry o I go soon leave their music for una GO MAKE MY BILLIONS … then that shit gonna be boring AF” and “Deep down who like poverty?”

He also responded to another X user who suggested that, without his father’s wealth, he might have ended up like Mr May D. Davido replied with the insult: “Says the face of a chimpanzee.”

It remains unclear why Davido assumed the original post was directed at him, although some social media users speculated that there could be some behind-the-scenes tension between the two artistes.

Erigga subsequently fired back at Davido, writing: “Na shoutout to the ones when get it out the mud without family money dey make David crash out? From where to where?? Big man pikin dey cry say poor men children de hail dem self??? Motivate yourself naw. Ambassador of rich kids.”

In another post, he wrote: “Because ur papa get money make we no happy again for our small wins??? I’m disappointed in you Slovido. Na me u wan bully? Na me u wan oppress?”

Davido was quick to respond. On Thursday afternoon, he shared a screenshot of a 2022 post by Erigga in which the rapper had asked what it would sound like if he and Davido collaborated on a song.

In a dismissive response, Davido quoted the old post: “God forbid .. God will never give u such glory.”

As the exchange continues, reactions have followed across social media, highlighting how quickly disagreements between public figures can develop into major conversations within the entertainment industry.

While fans and critics continue to dissect every post and response, it remains to be seen whether the tension will escalate further. For now, the spotlight remains firmly on both artistes as the entertainment industry watches to see what happens next.