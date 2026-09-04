  • Friday, 4th September, 2026

Troops Recover More Boko Haram/ISWAP Items after Failed Attack in Borno

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recovered additional items belonging to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during follow-up operations after the failed terrorist attack on troops at Kukawa, Borno State.

According to the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the recovery was made on  September 2, 2026, during exploitation operations conducted by troops in the Alagarno axis, North-east of Kukawa.

During the operation, troops recovered additional motorcycles, three blankets, a jackknife, an extra-large prayer mat, cups, tea-making items, a rope, a head warmer and a pair of trousers with bloodstains, among other personal effects.

Captain Goni said the bloodstained clothing and abandoned items further indicated that the fleeing terrorists had suffered casualties during the earlier encounter and were compelled to abandon some of their equipment and personal belongings as they withdrew from the area.

The latest recovery, he said, followed the successful repulsion of the terrorist attack on Kukawa, during which coordinated ground and air operations inflicted significant losses on the attackers and disrupted their withdrawal.

The spokesperson of the theatre command said troops have continued to conduct exploitation and clearance operations within the general area to deny the terrorists freedom of action and prevent them from regrouping.

Captain Goni assured  the people that the Joint Task Force remained resolute in sustaining operational pressure on terrorist elements and consolidating recent gains towards restoring lasting peace and security across the North-east.

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